Attorney general’s statement on Jewish Heritage Month

CANADA, May 1 - Niki Sharma, Attorney General, has released the following statement marking Jewish Heritage Month:

“As Jewish communities around the world conclude Passover celebrations, we in British Columbia enter May proudly recognizing and celebrating Jewish Heritage Month, a time to honour the rich history, culture and contributions of Jewish people to our province.

“Since the late 1800s, Jewish Canadians have played an integral role in B.C.’s vibrancy and growth, from David Oppenheimer, the mayor of Vancouver when Stanley Park opened, to Lumley Franklin, who successfully oversaw the effort to link B.C. to England via telegraph. Today, we are proud that our province is home to one of the fastest-growing Jewish populations in all of Canada.

“As we celebrate Jewish Heritage Month, we must confront the alarming rise of antisemitism in B.C. and around the world. For several years now, too many Jewish people in B.C. have reported an upsurge in both hate crimes and hateful sentiment targeting them. This has only worsened and is unacceptable. Every incident of hate is a stark reminder of the work that still lies ahead of us as we try to build a more understanding and accepting province.

“This May, let us not only celebrate the achievements and resilience of Jewish people in British Columbia, but also reaffirm our commitment to standing against antisemitism.

“By learning from the past and embracing diversity, we strengthen the bonds that unite us as one community made up of many communities. Together, let us mark Jewish Heritage Month with reflection and resolve.”