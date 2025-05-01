enCore Energy (EU) Faces Investor Lawsuit Amid Financial Reporting Woes, Leadership Shakeup – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class-action lawsuit has been filed against enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), a uranium exploration and development company, alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The suit, Zhongjian v. enCore Energy Corp., No. 25-cv-01234 (S.D. Tex.), represents investors who purchased enCore securities between March 28, 2024, and March 2, 2025.

Class Period: Mar. 28, 2024 – Mar. 2, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2025

enCore Energy Corp. (EU) Securities Class Action:

The complaint accuses enCore Energy and certain executives of issuing misleading statements and failing to disclose critical financial weaknesses during the class period. Specifically, it alleges that the company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting and could not capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These issues reportedly led to a substantial increase in net losses.

On March 3, 2025, enCore disclosed its fiscal 2024 financial results, revealing a net loss of $61.3 million—more than double the $25.6 million loss reported in the previous fiscal year. The company attributed this increase to its inability to capitalize certain costs under GAAP, which would have been permissible under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Additionally, enCore acknowledged identifying a "material weakness" in its internal controls over financial reporting in 2024, citing deficiencies in risk assessment and monitoring processes.

The financial turmoil coincided with a leadership shake-up at the company. On March 2, 2025, enCore announced that Paul Goranson had stepped down as CEO and board member. Robert Willette, previously Chief Legal Officer, was appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer by the board of directors.

Following these revelations, enCore's stock price plummeted by more than 46%, prompting shareholder scrutiny. The lawsuit seeks damages for investors who suffered losses during the class period as a result of Defendants’ alleged wrongdoing.

An investigation has been launched by prominent investor rights firm Hagens Berman into the company’s financial reporting practices.

Reed Kathrein, a partner at Hagens Berman leading the investigation, commented on the allegations: “Investors rely on accurate financial reporting to make informed decisions. enCore’s alleged failure to disclose material weaknesses in its internal controls and the impact of improper cost capitalization raises serious questions about whether shareholders were misled about the company’s financial health.”

