Freaky Foot Tours celebrates 10 year anniversary, 1,000+ 5-star reviews as #1 thing to do in Flagstaff, AZ

From Haunted History to Public Art: How Freaky Foot Tours Became Arizona's Top-Rated Tour Experience

Flagstaff, AZ, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freaky Foot Tours, Arizona's top rated ghost and haunted history tour company, is celebrating a decade of spooky success as it approaches its 10-year anniversary this August. Founded by the mother-son duo of Susan Johnson and Nick Jones, the company has grown from a single Flagstaff ghost tour to become the highest-rated tour experience across Arizona.





The Freaky Foot Tours Tucson team discussing additional haunted stories at the historic Fox Theatre. Left to right Gracie McGill, Matthew 'Monk' Gore, and Sully McGinnis





"We've hit over 1,000 five-star reviews across platforms like Google, TripAdvisor, Viator, and Airbnb," said Nick Jones, co-founder. "What started as a passion project has evolved into Arizona's premier tour company, but we've stayed true to our local roots."

The homegrown company has expanded beyond its award-winning Flagstaff tours to Tucson, where it's already become the top-rated Tucson ghost tour in the market. Freaky Foot Tours is now preparing to launch Prescott ghost tours, furthering its mission to showcase things to do in Prescott and other Arizona towns' rich and often eccentric history.

Beyond ghost tours, the company has diversified into non-haunted experiences including the popular Flagstaff Mural Tour showcasing public art in Flagstaff and the new Tucson Mural Tour highlighting street art in Tucson, catering to visitors seeking cultural tours in Arizona.

"The guides take storytelling beyond the ordinary, seamlessly blending the past and present," said Jones. "We're not a big national chain – we're Arizona locals who clearly love our towns' eccentric history, and that authenticity resonates with our guests."

The company's accolades include consecutive "Best of Flagstaff" awards for guided tours (2023-2024), a Sustainability Award for eco-friendly programming, and three years running as TripAdvisor's #1 nightlife attraction in Flagstaff.

Visitors searching for things to do in downtown Flagstaff can choose from multiple tour options, including the original Downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour, the spine-chilling Mountain Town of Madness experience, a lively Haunted Pub Crawl, or an exploration of Flagstaff's historic Southside neighborhood. Those looking for things to do in downtown Tucson will find equally engaging Tucson tours that blend history with entertainment.

As one of the best Arizona guided tours companies, Freaky Foot Tours employs local artists and storytellers who bring authentic Arizona narratives to life, whether sharing haunted lore, historical facts, true crime stories, or highlighting Flagstaff street art and Tucson public art. History enthusiasts can also explore related projects like the books of Co-Founder Susan Johnson, Wicked Flagstaff, Haunted Flagstaff and The Walkup Family Murders for deeper dives into local history.

For those seeking Flagstaff unique gifts, the company operates Keep Flagstaff Freaky, an e-commerce store featuring distinctive merchandise. You can also read up on all the stories and histories on the Freaky Foot Tours Blog.

Freaky Foot Tours Co-Founder Nick Jones poses for a photo in front of "Los Tres Amigos" by local Tucson artist, Ignacio Garcia. One of the many astounding pieces of public mural art on the new Freaky Foot Tours Tucson Mural Tour.





A Freaky Foot Tours group led by guides Mike Miller and Revelucien passes the historic Weatherford Hotel during a Downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour.







About Freaky Foot Tours



Freaky Foot Tours is Arizona’s leading haunted history and paranormal tour company, offering engaging and immersive experiences that combine historical storytelling with ghostly intrigue. Founded in Flagstaff nearly a decade ago, the locally-owned company has expanded to Tucson, bringing its award-winning tours to new audiences. Known for its meticulously researched narratives and exceptional guest experiences, Freaky Foot Tours connects participants to Arizona’s rich cultural and historical heritage while delivering thrills and chills for all ages. For more information, visit https://www.freakyfoottours.com.





