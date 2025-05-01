Uniti Group Inc. to Present at Upcoming Conferences

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming conferences:

J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 13, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT in Boston, MA.

MoffettNathanson 2025 Media, Internet & Communications Conference on May 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT in New York, NY.

You may access a live webcast of these events on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com. The webcasts will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentations.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2024, Uniti owns approximately 145,000 fiber route miles, 8.8 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

bill.ditullio@uniti.com

