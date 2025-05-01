Submit Release
LeMaitre Q1 2025 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants, and services, today reported Q1 2025 results, announced a quarterly dividend of $0.20/share, and provided guidance.

Q1 2025:

  • Sales $59.9mm, +12% (+13% organic)
  • Gross margin 69.2%, +60 bps
  • Op. income $12.6mm, +6%
  • Op. margin 21%
  • Earnings per diluted share $0.48, +10%
  • Cash up $2.8mm sequentially to $302.5mm

Grafts (+17%) and carotid shunts (+14%) drove sales growth. EMEA sales increased 18%, Americas 11%, and APAC 3%.

Gross margin was 69.2% (vs. 68.6% in Q1 2024), due to higher average selling prices and manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating income of $12.6mm was up 6% in Q1. Operating expenses grew 16% largely due to personnel expenses. The Company currently employs 164 sales representatives and 34 sales managers.

Artegraft received its MDR CE Mark on April 29, and the European launch will begin presently. Artegraft, a biologic graft used in AV access and peripheral bypass, is the Company’s largest U.S. product, with $37mm in U.S. sales in 2024.

The Company ended its Elutia (formerly known as Aziyo Biologics) porcine patch distribution agreement on April 30. U.S. hospital sales were $5.0mm in 2024.

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “Q1 sales momentum allows us to increase our 2025 reported ($245mm) and organic (+13%) sales guidance, up from prior guidance of $239mm and 10%. $303mm of cash also provides strategic optionality.”

Business Outlook

  Q2 2025 Guidance Full Year Guidance
Sales $61.5mm - $63.5mm
(Mid: $62.5mm, +12%, +12% Org.)		 $242mm - $249mm
(Mid: $245mm, +12%, +13% Org.)
Gross Margin 69.5% 69.6%
Op. Income $14.6mm - $16.0mm
(Mid: $15.3mm, +7%)		 $55.1mm - $60.3mm
(Mid: $57.7mm, +10%)
Op. Margin (Mid) 24% 24%
EPS $0.55 - $0.59
(Mid: $0.57, +10%)		 $2.07 - $2.24
(Mid: $2.16, +12%)

Quarterly Dividend

On April 29, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.20/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 29, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 15, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 18, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 17, 2026, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.
  
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP financial performance measures. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events. The non-GAAP profitability metrics provided herein allow the company to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for sales, operating income, and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, competition from other medical device companies and alternative medical technologies; our ability to source, acquire, and integrate acquisitions; our ability to increase the selling prices of our products; our ability to maintain historic levels of profit growth; our dependence on sole- or limited-source suppliers; our implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; disruptions to our information technology systems or breaches of our information security systems; our ability to engage sales call points other than vascular surgeons; our ability to procure, process, and preserve human tissue and comply with relevant regulatory requirements; the impact of a disruption in our manufacturing facilities; our ability to navigate the risks inherent in operating internationally; our ability to transition to direct sales models in certain international territories; the status of our regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both domestically and internationally; the occurrence of litigation relating to product liability, employment matters, intellectual property, contract disputes, and other commercial matters; the occurrence of product defects or recalls; our ability to service and repurchase our debt; the dilutive effect of a conversion of our debt; our ability to navigate executive officer transitions and retain key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and volatility in the price of our common stock; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(amounts in thousands)        
           
           
      March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
      (unaudited)    
Assets        
           
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 25,340     $ 25,610  
  Short-term marketable securities     277,209       274,112  
  Accounts receivable, net     35,112       30,063  
  Inventory and other deferred costs     65,906       64,927  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets     4,546       7,480  
Total current assets     408,113       402,192  
           
Property and equipment, net     25,106       24,800  
Right-of-use leased assets     16,233       16,768  
Goodwill     65,945       65,945  
Other intangibles, net     34,399       35,819  
Deferred tax assets     1,037       1,425  
Other assets     5,173       4,868  
           
Total assets   $ 556,006     $ 551,817  
           
           
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
           
Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable   $ 2,181     $ 1,761  
  Accrued expenses     19,929       24,732  
  Acquisition-related obligations     -       1,433  
  Lease liabilities - short-term     2,635       2,681  
Total current liabilities     24,745       30,607  
           
Convertible senior notes, net     167,984       167,772  
Lease liabilities - long-term     14,742       15,232  
Deferred tax liabilities     88       85  
Other long-term liabilities     875       831  
Total liabilities     208,434       214,527  
           
Stockholders' equity        
  Common stock     242       242  
  Additional paid-in capital     217,118       213,760  
  Retained earnings     151,584       145,090  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (5,153 )     (6,184 )
  Treasury stock     (16,219 )     (15,618 )
Total stockholders' equity     347,572       337,290  
           
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 556,006     $ 551,817  
           


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)      
(unaudited)      
         
    For the three months ended
    March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
         
Net sales $ 59,871     $ 53,478  
Cost of sales   18,451       16,813  
         
Gross profit   41,420       36,665  
         
Operating expenses:      
  Sales and marketing   14,212       11,686  
  General and administrative   10,487       9,013  
  Research and development   4,095       4,092  
Total operating expenses   28,794       24,791  
         
Income from operations   12,626       11,874  
         
Other income (expense):      
  Interest income   2,903       1,001  
  Interest expense   (1,290 )     -  
  Other income (loss), net   2       (78 )
         
Income before income taxes   14,241       12,797  
         
Provision for income taxes   3,230       2,910  
         
Net income $ 11,011     $ 9,887  
         
Earnings per share of common stock      
  Basic $ 0.49     $ 0.44  
  Diluted $ 0.48     $ 0.44  
         
Weighted - average shares outstanding:      
  Basic   22,570       22,365  
  Diluted   22,899       22,570  
         
         
Cash dividends declared per common share  $ 0.20     $ 0.16  
         


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)        
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION            
(amounts in thousands)              
(unaudited)              
                 
    For the three months ended
    March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
    $   %   $   %
Net Sales by Geography              
  Americas $ 38,958   65 %   $ 35,245   66 %
  Europe, Middle East and Africa   16,959   28 %     14,395   27 %
  Asia Pacific   3,954   7 %     3,838   7 %
Total Net Sales $ 59,871   100 %   $ 53,478   100 %
                 


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)            
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES            
(amounts in thousands)            
(unaudited)            
                 
        For the three months ended  
        March 31, 2025     March 31, 2024  
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA            
  Net income as reported   $ 11,011     $ 9,887  
  Interest (income) expense, net   (1,613 )   (1,001
  Amortization and depreciation expense   2,552     2,382  
  Provision for income taxes   3,230     2,910  
                 
  EBITDA   $ 15,180     $ 14,178  
                 
  EBITDA percentage increase         7%  
                 


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)            
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES            
(amounts in thousands)            
(unaudited)            
                 
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:            
  For the three months ended March 31, 2025            
    Net sales as reported   $ 59,871          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     754          
        Adjusted net sales       $   60,625    
                 
  For the three months ended March 31, 2024            
    Net sales as reported   $ 53,478          
        Adjusted net sales       $   53,478    
                 
    Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended March 31, 2025     $   7,147   13%
                 
                 
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:            
  For the three months ending June 30, 2025            
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 62,545          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     (838 )        
        Adjusted projected net sales       $   61,707    
                 
  For the three months ended June 30, 2024            
    Net sales as reported   $ 55,849          
    Net impact of divestitures excluding currency     (960 )        
        Adjusted net sales       $   54,889    
                 
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending June 30, 2025   $   6,818   12%
                 
                 
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:            
  For the year ending December 31, 2025            
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 245,496          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     (1,464 )        
        Adjusted projected net sales       $   244,032    
                 
  For the year ended December 31, 2024            
    Net sales as reported   $ 219,863          
    Net impact of divestitures excluding currency     (3,265 )        
        Adjusted net sales       $   216,598    
                 
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2025   $   27,434   13%
                  

CONTACT: 
Gregory Manker
Director of Business Development and Investor Relations
+1 781-362-1260 x 419
gmanker@lemaitre.com 

