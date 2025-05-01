scPharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing cardiorenal healthcare through patient-centric innovations, today announced that John Tucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference: Presentation on Wednesday, May 7 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Craig-Hallum 22 nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference: Wednesday, May 28, Investor Meetings Only

Annual Institutional Investor Conference: Wednesday, May 28, Investor Meetings Only H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ: Presentation on May 20 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



A webcast of the presentations can be accessed here or under “News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scpharmaceuticals.com.

About scPharmaceuticals

At scPharmaceuticals, we are powered by passion, driven by patient care. Our Mission is focused on advancing cardiorenal care through innovative, integrated treatments that address unmet patient needs.

Our goal is to become the foremost advocate for patient-centric cardiorenal care, driving global health improvements through specialized, multidisciplinary approaches. scPharmaceuticals is expanding its reach, offering integrated therapies and products that address diverse healthcare needs and potentially improve the lives of our patients. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com .

Katherine Miranda

scPharmaceuticals Inc., 781-301-6869

kmiranda@scpharma.com

Investors:

Nick Colangelo

Gilmartin Group, 339-225-1047

Nick@GilmartinIR.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.