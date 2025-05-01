Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

RUTLAND, Vt., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.

Key Highlights:

Revenues were $417.1 million for the quarter, up $76.1 million , or up 22.3% , from the same period in 2024 .

Solid waste pricing was up 5.6% from the same period in 2024, driven by 5.8% collection price growth and 5.5% disposal price growth.

Net loss was $(4.8) million for the quarter, down $(0.7) million , as compared to $(4.1) million for the same period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $86.4 million for the quarter, up $15.4 million , or up 21.7% , from the same period in 2024 .

Net cash provided by operating activities was $50.1 million for the quarter, up $42.4 million from the same period in 2024.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $29.1 million for the quarter, up $31.5 million from the same period in 2024.

Year-to-date, we have completed four acquisitions with approximately $50 million in annualized revenue.



“We had a strong first quarter to start the year, with both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA up over 20% year-over-year, as we continue to execute successfully on our operating and growth strategies,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. “Notwithstanding heightened uncertainty in the overall economy, our business is performing well, and our guidance for the year remains unchanged.”

“Our pricing programs are on track with our plan, with solid waste price growth of 5.6%, collection pricing up 5.8% and disposal pricing up 5.5% in the quarter,” Casella said. “Collection volume remained a slight headwind at (1.7%) in the quarter, with relative weakness in the roll-off line of business, as well as lighter transfer station volumes. However, landfill tons were up 3.9% in the quarter, as the market headwinds have subsided, and we have increased internalization and revamped sales efforts. Our National Accounts business remains a nice driver of top-line growth as well, with 10.9% organic growth, including 7.4% volume growth.”

“Acquisitions remain a key strategic priority, and year-to-date we have acquired four businesses with approximately $50 million in annualized revenue, including a recent tuck-in in the western New York market,” Casella said. We continue to work a robust deal pipeline, including both geographic overlays and strategic adjacencies, that we hope will drive further value creation in the future.”

Q1 2025 Results

Revenues were $417.1 million for the quarter, up $76.1 million, or up 22.3%, from the same period in 2024, with revenue growth mainly driven by: the rollover impact from acquisitions, including deals closed in prior periods; sustained collection and disposal price growth; and strong National Accounts growth in our Resource Solutions segment.

Operating income was $3.1 million for the quarter, down $(3.7) million, or down (54.0)%, from the same period in 2024, primarily impacted by higher depreciation and amortization expense related to acquisition growth.

Net loss was $(4.8) million for the quarter, or $(0.08) per diluted common share, as compared to $(4.1) million and $(0.07) per diluted common share, from the same period in 2024, driven by the factors impacting operating income, partially offset by lower interest expense. Adjusted Net Income was $12.2 million for the quarter, or $0.19 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, both non-GAAP measures, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $8.7 million, and $0.15 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share for the same period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $86.4 million for the quarter, up $15.4 million, or up 21.7%, from the same period in 2024, driven by both acquisition contribution and organic growth.

Please refer to "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" included in "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information and reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP performance measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $50.1 million for the quarter, up $42.4 million from $7.7 million for the same period in 2024, driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA, lower cash interest payments and a lower outflow from changes in working capital compared to last year. Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $29.1 million for the quarter, as compared to $(2.4) million for the same period in 2024.

Please refer to "Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures" included in "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information and reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

“The business is operating slightly ahead of our plan thus far in 2025,” Casella said. “While we have started the year well, it is still early, and given heightened economic and policy uncertainty, we believe that a cautious approach to our outlook is prudent.”

The Company reaffirmed guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 ("fiscal year 2025") by estimating results in the following ranges:

Revenues between $1.775 billion and $1.805 billion;

Net income between $10 million and $25 million;

Adjusted EBITDA between $410 million and $425 million;

Net cash provided by operating activities between $320 million and $335 million; and

Adjusted Free Cash Flow between $165 million and $180 million.



The guidance ranges include acquisition activity announced to date, including the $40 million of annualized revenue acquired in the first quarter and previously announced in February, but do not include the impact of any acquisitions that have not been completed. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow related to fiscal year 2025 are described in the Unaudited Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release. Net income and Net cash provided by operating activities are provided as the most directly comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, respectively, however these forward-looking estimates for fiscal year 2025 do not contemplate any unanticipated impacts.

Conference Call to Discuss Quarter

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, May 02, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should register for the call by clicking here to obtain a dial in number and unique passcode. Alternatively, upon registration, the website linked above provides an option for the conference provider to call the registrant's phone line, enabling participation on the call.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website and accessible using the same link.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For further information, investors may visit the Company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our financial performance; financial condition; operations and services; prospects; growth; strategies; anticipated impacts from future or completed acquisitions; and guidance for fiscal year 2025, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “would,” “intend,” “estimate,” "will," “guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company's operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: the Company may be unable to adequately increase prices or drive operating efficiencies to adequately offset increased costs and inflationary pressures, including increased fuel prices, wages, and tariffs; it is difficult to determine the timing or future impact of a sustained economic slowdown that could negatively affect our operations and financial results; the increasing focus on per - and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) and other emerging contaminants, including the recent designation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of two PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, will likely lead to increased compliance and remediation costs and litigation risks; adverse weather conditions may negatively impact the Company's revenues and its operating margin; the Company may be unable to increase volumes at its landfills or improve its route profitability; the Company may be unable to reduce costs or increase pricing or volumes sufficiently to achieve estimated Adjusted EBITDA and other targets; landfill operations and permit status may be affected by factors outside the Company's control; the Company may be required to incur capital expenditures in excess of its estimates; the Company's insurance coverage and self-insurance reserves may be inadequate to cover all of its risk exposures; fluctuations in energy pricing or the commodity pricing of its recyclables may make it more difficult for the Company to predict its results of operations or meet its estimates; disruptions or limited access to domestic and global transportation or the imposition of tariffs could impact the Company's ability to sell recyclables into end markets; the Company may be unable to achieve its acquisition or development targets on favorable pricing or at all, including due to the failure to satisfy all closing conditions and to receive required regulatory approvals that may prevent closing of any announced transaction; the Company may not be able to successfully integrate and recognize the expected financial benefits from acquired businesses; and the Company may incur environmental charges or asset impairments in the future.

There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 417,101 $ 341,008 Operating expenses: Cost of operations 280,452 230,792 General and administration 56,486 44,334 Depreciation and amortization 71,491 54,037 Expense from acquisition activities 5,529 5,010 413,958 334,173 Operating income 3,143 6,835 Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 11,598 13,070 Other income (320 ) (352 ) Other expense, net 11,278 12,718 Loss before income taxes (8,135 ) (5,883 ) Benefit for income taxes (3,325 ) (1,766 ) Net loss $ (4,810 ) $ (4,117 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 63,387 58,030 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.07 )





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 267,709 $ 383,303 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 165,569 165,917 Other current assets 58,421 64,085 Total current assets 491,699 613,305 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 1,201,597 1,164,815 Operating lease right-of-use assets 104,361 98,050 Goodwill 1,049,535 1,002,266 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 319,532 313,468 Other non-current assets 39,146 38,164 Total assets $ 3,205,870 $ 3,230,068 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of debt $ 20,967 $ 42,619 Current operating lease liabilities 11,041 10,291 Accounts payable 102,944 111,087 Current accrued final capping, closure and post-closure costs 3,320 3,224 Contract liabilities 49,724 50,690 Other accrued liabilities 63,392 89,406 Total current liabilities 251,388 307,317 Debt, less current portion 1,115,411 1,090,632 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 72,325 64,449 Accrued final capping, closure and post-closure costs, less current portion 173,507 169,006 Other long-term liabilities 46,350 47,825 Total stockholders' equity 1,546,889 1,550,839 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,205,870 $ 3,230,068





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (4,810 ) $ (4,117 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 71,491 54,037 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 3,711 2,937 Amortization of debt issuance costs 754 741 Stock-based compensation 4,911 2,135 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 4,729 4,070 Other items and charges, net 243 320 Deferred income taxes (3,328 ) (2,425 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures (27,578 ) (50,019 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 50,123 7,679 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (103,560 ) (294 ) Additions to property and equipment (55,475 ) (30,251 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 216 488 Net cash used in investing activities (158,819 ) (30,057 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from debt borrowings 25,000 875 Principal payments on debt (28,984 ) (9,952 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (724 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (4,708 ) (9,077 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and non-current restricted cash (113,404 ) (31,455 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 383,303 220,912 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and non-current restricted cash, end of period $ 269,899 $ 189,457 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash interest payments $ 13,085 $ 15,500 Cash income tax payments $ 752 $ 1,681 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease obligations $ 6,989 $ 9,139 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 11,390 $ 1,613





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also presents non-GAAP performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share that provide an understanding of operational performance because it considers them important supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's results. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses these non-GAAP performance measures to further understand its “core operating performance” and believes its “core operating performance” is helpful in understanding its ongoing performance in the ordinary course of operations. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP performance measures to investors, in addition to corresponding income statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s performance using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and its results of operations has performed. The tables below set forth such performance measures on an adjusted basis to exclude such items:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Net loss $ (4,810 ) $ (4,117 ) Benefit for income taxes (3,325 ) (1,766 ) Other income (320 ) (352 ) Interest expense, net 11,598 13,070 Depreciation and landfill amortization 52,025 41,473 Amortization of intangibles (i) 19,466 12,564 Expense from acquisition activities (ii) 5,529 5,010 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 2,539 2,198 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 3,711 2,937 Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,413 $ 71,017 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 20.7 % 20.8 % Depreciation and landfill amortization (52,025 ) (41,473 ) Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations (2,539 ) (2,198 ) Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities (3,711 ) (2,937 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 28,138 $ 24,409





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Net loss $ (4,810 ) $ (4,117 ) Amortization of intangibles (i) 19,466 12,564 Expense from acquisition activities (ii) 5,529 5,010 Tax effect (iii) (7,990 ) (4,737 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 12,195 $ 8,720 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 63,387 58,030 Dilutive effect of options and other stock awards 100 94 Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 63,487 58,124 Basic loss per common share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.07 ) Amortization of intangibles (i) 0.31 0.22 Expense from acquisition activities (ii) 0.09 0.09 Tax effect (iii) (0.13 ) (0.09 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.19 $ 0.15

(i) Amortization of intangibles is the add-back of non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles such as covenants not-to-compete, customer relationships and trade names.

(ii) Expense from acquisition activities is comprised primarily of legal, consulting, rebranding and other costs associated with the due diligence, acquisition and integration of acquired businesses.

(iii) Tax effect of the adjustments is an aggregate of the current and deferred tax impact of each adjustment, including the impact to the effective tax rate, current provision and deferred provision. The computation considers all relevant impacts of the adjustments, including available net operating loss carryforwards and the impact on the remaining valuation allowance.



Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents non-GAAP liquidity measures such as Adjusted Free Cash Flow that provide an understanding of the Company's liquidity because it considers them important supplemental measures of its liquidity that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's cash flow generation from its core operations that are then available to be deployed for strategic acquisitions, growth investments, development projects, unusual landfill closures, site improvement and remediation, and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet through paying down debt. The Company also believes that showing the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses non-GAAP liquidity measures to understand the Company’s cash flow provided by operating activities after certain expenditures along with its consolidated net leverage and believes that these measures demonstrate the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP liquidity measures to investors, in addition to corresponding cash flow statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s liquidity using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and cash flow generation has performed. The table below, on an adjusted basis to exclude certain items, sets forth such liquidity measures:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 50,123 $ 7,679 Capital expenditures (55,475 ) (30,251 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 216 488 Southbridge Landfill closure (i) — 695 Cash outlays for acquisition expenses (ii) 6,326 4,494 Acquisition capital expenditures (iii) 27,869 6,088 McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures (iv) — 2,195 FLSA legal settlement payment (v) — 6,150 Landfill capping charge - veneer failure payment (vi) — 56 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 29,059 $ (2,406 )

(i) Southbridge Landfill closure are cash outlays associated with the unplanned, early closure of the of our landfill located in Southbridge, Massachusetts (“Southbridge Landfill”). The Company initiated the unplanned, premature closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and expects to incur cash outlays through satisfaction of the closure requirements and the environmental remediation process. In August 2024, the Company received the final closure permit related to Southbridge Landfill and entered the post-closure period.

(ii) Cash outlays for acquisition expenses are cash outlays for transaction and integration costs relating to specific acquisition transactions and include legal, consulting, rebranding and other costs as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.

(iii) Acquisition capital expenditures are acquisition-related capital expenditures that are necessary to transition and upgrade acquired assets to Company operating standards and to achieve strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations, which can be considered, together with acquisition purchase price, as part of the initial overall investment in an acquired business.

(iv) McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures are long-term infrastructure capital expenditures related to rail side development at the Company's landfill in Mount Jewett, PA ("McKean Landfill"), which is different from the landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations.

(v) FLSA legal settlement payment is the cash outlay of a legal settlement related to reaching an agreement in June 2023 with the collective class members of a class action lawsuit relating to certain claims under the FLSA as well as state wage and hours laws.

(vi) Landfill capping charge - veneer failure payment is the cash outlay associated with operating expenses incurred to clean up the affected capping material at the Company's landfill in Seneca, New York that has been reimbursed to us by a third party.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow presented by other companies.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF FISCAL YEAR 2025 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted EBITDA(i) from estimated Net income for fiscal year 2025:

(Estimated)

Twelve Months Ending

December 31, 2025 Net income $10,000 - $25,000 Provision for income taxes 5,000 - 10,000 Other income (1,500) Interest expense, net 55,000 Expense from acquisition activities 15,000 Depreciation and landfill amortization 224,000 Amortization of intangibles 75,000 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 11,000 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 14,000 Adjusted EBITDA $410,000 - $425,000

Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow(i) from estimated Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal year 2025:

(Estimated)

Twelve Months Ending

December 31, 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $320,000 - $335,000 Capital expenditures (215,000) Acquisition capital expenditures 45,000 Cash outlays for acquisition expenses 15,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $165,000 - $180,000

(i) See footnotes for Non-GAAP Performance Measures and Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures included in the Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures for further disclosure over the nature of the various adjustments to estimated Adjusted EBITDA and estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow.



CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA TABLES

(In thousands)

Amounts of total revenues attributable to services provided for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 are as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

2024

Gross

Revenues Intercompany

Revenues Third-Party

Revenues Gross

Revenues Intercompany

Revenues Third-Party

Revenues Collection $ 293,775 $ (17,314 ) $ 276,461 $ 225,728 $ (14,368 ) $ 211,360 Disposal 113,923 (60,224 ) 53,699 104,455 (54,316 ) 50,139 Landfill gas-to-energy 2,765 — 2,765 2,509 — 2,509 Processing 2,640 (661 ) 1,979 2,382 (453 ) 1,929 Solid waste 413,103 (78,199 ) 334,904 335,074 (69,137 ) 265,937 Processing 35,302 (3,333 ) 31,969 32,705 (2,943 ) 29,762 National Accounts 50,371 (143 ) 50,228 45,489 (180 ) 45,309 Resource Solutions 85,673 (3,476 ) 82,197 78,194 (3,123 ) 75,071 Total revenues $ 498,776 $ (81,675 ) $ 417,101 $ 413,268 $ (72,260 ) $ 341,008

Components of consolidated revenue growth for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 are as follows:

Amount % of

Related

Business % of Total

Company Solid waste operations: Collection $ 12,180 5.8 % 3.6 % Disposal 2,750 5.5 % 0.8 % Processing (11 ) (0.6 )% — % Solid waste price 14,919 5.6 % 4.4 % Collection (3,626 ) (1.7 )% (1.1 )% Disposal (1,095 ) (2.2 )% (0.3 )% Processing 226 11.7 % 0.1 % Solid waste volume (4,495 ) (1.7 )% (1.3 )% Surcharges and other fees 1,427 0.2 % Commodity price and volume (26 ) — % Acquisitions 57,142 21.5 % 16.9 % Total solid waste operations 68,967 25.9 % 20.2 % Resource Solutions operations: Price 2,743 3.7 % 0.8 % Volume 4,125 5.5 % 1.2 % Surcharges and other fees (293 ) (0.1 )% Acquisitions 551 0.7 % 0.2 % Total Resource Solutions operations 7,126 9.5 % 2.1 % Total Company $ 76,093 22.3 %

Components of capital expenditures(i) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 are as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

2024

Growth capital expenditures: Acquisition capital expenditures $ 25,342 $ 6,088 McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures — 2,195 Other 2,092 2,634 Growth capital expenditures 27,434 10,917 Replacement capital expenditures: Landfill development 2,140 4,202 Vehicles, machinery, equipment and containers 21,202 12,754 Facilities 2,943 1,562 Other 1,756 816 Replacement capital expenditures 28,041 19,334 Capital expenditures $ 55,475 $ 30,251

(i) The Company's capital expenditures are broadly defined as pertaining to either growth or replacement activities. Growth capital expenditures are defined as costs related to development projects, organic business growth, and the integration of newly acquired operations. Growth capital expenditures include costs related to the following: 1) acquisition capital expenditures that are necessary to transition and upgrade acquired assets to Company operating standards and to achieve strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations, which can be considered, together with acquisition purchase price, as part of the initial overall investment in an acquired business; 2) McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures, which is unique and different from landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations because the Company is investing in long-term infrastructure; and 3) development of landfill permit expansions, investment in infrastructure to increase throughput at transfer stations and recycling and other processing facilities, capital expenditures for new equipment, such as trucks, containers or compactors, to support new contracts or other organic business growth, and other development projects in support of our growth strategies. Replacement capital expenditures are defined as landfill cell construction costs not related to expansion airspace, costs for normal permit renewals, replacement costs for equipment and other capital expenditures due to age or obsolescence, and capital items not otherwise defined as growth capital expenditures.



