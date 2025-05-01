3 Million Itron Intelis Gas Meters and Counting: Peoples Natural Gas Receives Milestone Meter

Itron’s Intelis Gas Meter Supports Peoples Natural Gas’ Commitment to Safety and Reliability for Residents in Pennsylvania and Kentucky

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, marks a significant milestone with the 3 millionth shipment of its Itron’s Intelis® gas meter. The milestone meter was received by Peoples Natural Gas, the largest natural gas distribution company in Pennsylvania.

Itron’s Intelis solid-state residential gas meter helps utilities like Peoples Gas and many other leading gas utilities ensure reliability and access key benefits including:

Enhanced Safety : Advanced sensing and automatic valve closure in the event of high pressure, high flow or high temperature. Any of these events trigger the internal valve to close automatically.

: Advanced sensing and automatic valve closure in the event of high pressure, high flow or high temperature. Any of these events trigger the internal valve to close automatically. Remote Shut-Off Capabilities: The remote shut-off valve can be configured and activated for events such as safety events, move outs, or line maintenance.

Seamless Transition from Automated Meter Reading (AMR) to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) : Intelis gas meters can support both AMR and networked AMI functionality, easing this transition at the utility’s own pace.

: Intelis gas meters can support both AMR and networked AMI functionality, easing this transition at the utility’s own pace. Gas Distribution System Insights: As gas utilities transition to AMI, Itron provides advanced software to visualization, monitor and track all the safety events and alarms that are generated by the Intelis gas meters to provide real time visibility for managing safety across the gas distribution network.

As gas utilities transition to AMI, Itron provides advanced software to visualization, monitor and track all the safety events and alarms that are generated by the Intelis gas meters to provide real time visibility for managing safety across the gas distribution network. Lightest Residential Gas Meter in North America: At 4.35 pounds, the compact size significantly streamlines installation and storage, which enhances utility employee safety and reduces carbon emissions due to transportation efficiencies.





“At Peoples Natural Gas, we strive to make lives better. This is the aspiration of our company and the goal that we work toward every day. The enhanced capabilities of the meters allow us to improve customer service and safety,” said Ron King VP Gas Operations at Peoples Natural Gas. “Our work together with Itron began almost 30 years ago when we deployed AMR devices. After years of success with Itron, we are honored to receive this milestone meter and look forward to embarking on this new journey and improving gas distribution operations.”

“Enhancing safety and improving operational efficiencies are the basis of Itron’s gas edge solutions,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networks at Itron. “Peoples Natural Gas is creating an interactive gas distribution network with Intelis gas meters, enabling two-way communication between the end-customer and the utility. With more than 100 million gas endpoints and 3 million Intelis meters shipped globally, we are helping our customers reach beyond traditional meter-to-cash benefits, leveraging deeper analytics and applications to set new standards for safety and reliability.”

To learn more about Itron’s Intelis gas meter, visit Itron booth 1201 at the American Gas Association conference or go it to the Intelis meter product page.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron®, the Itron Logo and Intelis are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

