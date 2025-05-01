Streamline Health® Announces New eValuator™ Contract with Ohio-Based Health System

1,100 bed health system selects eValutor’s pre-bill code audit technology to improve coding accuracy

ATLANTA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced that it has signed a new contract for the use of eValuator with an 1,100 bed Ohio-based health system.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve health system financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. eValuator’s AI-enhanced pre-bill code auditing ensures that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide while avoiding denials.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to support this leading health system’s revenue cycle,” stated Ben Stilwill, Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to providing significant financial impact on our clients’ behalf, freeing up their resources to focus on providing care to their communities.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

Source: Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.

