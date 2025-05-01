Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,507 in the last 365 days.

SB Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights Over the First Quarter Prior Year Include:

  • Adjusted net income of $2.7 million, after accounting for $0.7 million of nonrecurring merger expenses, was up 23.2 percent from the prior year adjusted net income of $2.2 million, with adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“DEPS”) of $0.42. Unadjusted net income and EPS were slightly below the prior year quarter.
  • Successful completion of the Marblehead Bank acquisition, adding $56 million of low-cost deposits and $19 million in loans.
  • Interest income of $17.4 million increased by 13.5 percent from $15.3 million reported in the prior year quarter.
  • Loan growth of $96.7 million, or 9.8 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $41.6 million. This was our fourth consecutive quarter of sequential expanding loan growth, year over year. Growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition would be $78.2 and $23.1 million, from the linked quarter.
  • Deposit growth of $159.7 million, or 14.4 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $119.4 million. Growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition would be $103.7 and $63.4 million, from the linked quarter.
  • Tangible book value (“TBV”) per share ended the quarter at $15.79 up $0.86 per share or 5.8 percent from the prior year quarter. Absent the per share dilution from the acquisition of $0.87, TBV would have been up $1.73 per share or 11.6 percent.
Earnings Highlights Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Mar. 2025 Mar. 2024 % Change
Operating revenue $ 15,386   $ 13,131   17.2 %
Interest income   17,372     15,300   13.5 %
Interest expense   6,093     6,120   -0.4 %
Net interest income   11,279     9,180   22.9 %
Provision for credit losses   387     -   N/M
Noninterest income   4,107     3,951   3.9 %
Noninterest expense   12,410     10,282   20.7 %
Net income   2,158     2,368   -8.9 %
Merger adjusted Earnings per diluted share   0.42     0.33   27.3 %
Earnings per diluted share   0.33     0.35   -5.7 %
Merger adjusted Return on Avg. Assets   0.76 %   0.67%   13.4 %
Return on average assets   0.60 %   0.71%   -15.5 %
Merger adjusted Return on Avg. Equity   8.35 %   7.26%   15.0 %
Return on average equity   6.63 %   7.72%   -14.1 %


“Our first quarter results highlight the value of our growth strategy, even in the midst of temporary economic uncertainty,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Merger adjusted net income for the quarter was $2.7 million, a 22.3 percent increase from the prior-year quarter, with the GAAP EPS of $0.33 slightly down from the prior year. The successful closing of the acquisition in the first quarter significantly strengthened our liquidity position through their low-cost deposit base and further expanded our market presence in Northern Ohio. This marks an important milestone in executing our long-term growth strategy to grow organically and through M & A.”

Interest income for the quarter grew by 13.5 percent to $17.4 million compared to the previous year, driven by continued strong loan growth. Total loans increased by $96.7 million, compared to the prior year, and by $41.5 million from the linked quarter. Adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, total loan growth would have been $78.2 and $23.1 million, respectively. Deposits rose by $158.9 million, or 14.3 percent, to $1.27 billion, a result of the acquisition and a testament to the trust our clients place in us. Adjusted for the acquisition, deposit growth would have been $102.9 and $62.6 million, respectively.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

In the first quarter of 2025, total operating revenue increased to $15.4 million, a 17.2 percent rise from $13.1 million in the prior year and a slight 0.1 percent decrease from the linked quarter, driven by growth in both net interest income and noninterest income. Net interest income reached $11.3 million, a strong 22.9 percent year-over-year increase, reflecting higher interest income on loans, which rose by $1.7 million to $15.4 million. Deposit costs increased by 5.1 percent to $5.4 million, but were largely offset by decreases in interest expense on other funding sources, resulting in a 0.4 percent decrease in total interest expense compared to the prior year quarter. As a result, the net interest margin expanded by 41 basis points year-over-year to 3.40 percent, reflecting the continued strength of our interest-earning assets and disciplined management of our funding costs. Noninterest income for the quarter increased by 3.9 percent year-over-year to $4.1 million due to improvements in gains on sale and title insurance, partially offset by decreases in mortgage loan servicing fees. Looking ahead, we remain focused on maintaining a balanced strategy that drives sustainable revenue growth while effectively managing costs, ensuring consistent value creation for our shareholders.

Mortgage Loan Business

Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $1.5 million, down $84,000 from the prior-year quarter. Loan servicing fees added $894,000 to revenue, reflecting an increase of $39,000 from the prior year quarter. The OMSR net valuation adjustment for the first quarter of 2025 was a positive $11,000 compared to a positive $181,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

             
Mortgage Banking            
($ in thousands) Mar. 2025 Dec. 2024 Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Prior Year
Growth
Mortgage originations $ 39,775   $ 72,534   $ 70,715   $ 75,110   $ 42,912   $ (3,137 )
Mortgage sales   39,279     62,301     61,271     55,835     36,623     2,656  
Mortgage servicing portfolio   1,432,184     1,427,318     1,406,273     1,389,805     1,371,713     60,471  
Mortgage servicing rights   14,965     14,868     14,357     14,548     14,191     774  
             
             
Revenue            
Loan servicing fees   894     886     874     862     855     39  
OMSR amortization   (294 )   (358 )   (370 )   (335 )   (273 )   (21 )
Net administrative fees   600     528     504     527     582     18  
OMSR valuation adjustment   11     288     (465 )   38     181     (170 )
Net loan servicing fees   611     816     39     565     763     (152 )
Gain on sale of mortgages   849     1,196     1,311     1,277     781     68  
Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 1,460   $ 2,012   $ 1,350   $ 1,842   $ 1,544   $ (84 )
             

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

"Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $4.1 million, up $156,000 or 3.9 percent from the prior-year quarter, primarily due to increased gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR, and increased title service and other revenue. Compared to the prior-year quarter, gains on sales of mortgage loans and OSMR grew modestly by $68,000 year over year, and title insurance revenue added $131,000, reflecting the consistent benefit of our revenue diversification strategy,” Mr. Klein noted.

               
Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense          
($ in thousands, except ratios)   Mar. 2025 Dec. 2024 Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Prior Year
Growth
Noninterest Income (NII)   $ 4,107   $ 4,557   $ 4,123   $ 4,386   $ 3,951   $ 156  
NII / Total Revenue     26.7%     29.5%     28.8%     31.5%     30.1%     -3.4%  
NII / Average Assets     1.1%     1.3%     1.2%     1.3%     1.2%     -0.1%  
Total Revenue Growth     17.2%     2.2%     4.5%     -0.6%     -6.1%     23.3%  
                                       
Noninterest Expense (NIE)   $ 12,410   $ 11,003   $ 11,003   $ 10,671   $ 10,282   $ 2,128  
Efficiency Ratio     80.0%     71.1%     76.8%     75.9%     78.2%     1.8%  
NIE / Average Assets     3.4%     3.2%     3.2%     3.2%     3.1%     0.3%  
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets   -2.3%     -1.9%     -2.0%     -1.9%     -1.9%     -0.4%  
Total Expense Growth     20.7%     6.1%     5.0%     3.2%     -4.6%     25.3%  


Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by the one-time merger related expenses of $726,000. Adjusting for these expenses and the $300,000 in Marblehead operating expenses for the quarter, total operating costs were up just 3.5 percent from the linked quarter and 10.7 percent.

“Our efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2025 was 76.0 percent when we factor out the merger related costs, which was an improvement compared to the prior year.” stated Mr. Klein.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2025, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.50 billion, higher from both the linked quarter and the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by a robust increase in the loan portfolio, which reached $1.09 billion, marking a $96.7 million or 9.8 percent increase year over year. Loan growth also included $18.7 million in loans added with the completion of the acquisition. Cash increased by $78.5 million from the prior year, including $35 million added from the liquidation of the acquired investment portfolio.

Total deposits increased to $1.27 billion, growing $158.9 million or 14.3 percent year over year, including $56 million in low-cost deposits from the acquisition and $102.9 million in organic deposit growth reflecting SB Financial’s successful efforts in deposit gathering and customer engagement. Shareholders’ equity ended the quarter at $131.5 million, representing a $7.8 million increase from the prior year. This growth reflects management's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and the Company’s disciplined approach to capital management.

During the first quarter, SB Financial repurchased 26,446 shares, less than previous quarters as the average price was above our target range. This reflects the Company's dedication to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases while retaining adequate capital to support our long-term growth.

"As we progress through the remainder of 2025, our balance sheet strength and strategic management of resources highlight our long-term strategic growth ambitions, both organically and through successful acquisitions," said Mr. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Even in the current challenging rate environment, we achieved our fourth consecutive quarter of loan growth, with balances increasing by $96.7 million from the previous year, which included $78.2 million of organic loan growth. This performance underscores the strength of our deep client relationships and our continued competitiveness in the market. Our strong asset quality, supported by top-decile coverage ratios, remains a cornerstone of our financial stability, which we will leverage to take advantage of emerging opportunities while maintaining our focus on operational excellence. Looking ahead, we are committed to driving shareholder value and sustaining robust financial performance as the economic landscape stabilizes."

             
Loan Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2025 Dec. 2024 Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Annual
Growth
Commercial $ 125,878   $ 124,764   $ 123,821   $ 123,287   $ 120,016   $ 5,862  
% of Total   11.6%     11.9%     12.0%     12.3%     12.1%     4.9%  
Commercial RE   509,518     479,573     459,449     434,967     429,362     80,156  
% of Total   46.8%     45.8%     44.6%     43.3%     43.3%     18.7%  
Agriculture   61,443     64,680     64,887     64,329     62,365     (922 )
% of Total   5.6%     6.2%     6.3%     6.4%     6.3%     -1.5%  
Residential RE   319,307     308,378     314,010     316,233     314,668     4,639  
% of Total   29.3%     29.5%     30.5%     31.5%     31.7%     1.5%  
Consumer & Other   72,128     69,340     67,788     66,574     65,141     6,987  
% of Total   6.6%     6.6%     6.6%     6.6%     6.6%     10.7%  
Total Loans $ 1,088,274   $ 1,046,735   $ 1,029,955   $ 1,005,390   $ 991,552   $ 96,722  
Total Growth Percentage                 9.8%  
             
             
Deposit Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2025 Dec. 2024 Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Annual
Growth
Non-Int DDA $ 240,446   $ 232,155   $ 222,425   $ 208,244   $ 219,395   $ 21,051  
% of Total   18.9%     20.1%     19.2%     18.7%     19.7%     9.6%  
Interest DDA   208,583     201,085     202,097     190,857     169,171     39,412  
% of Total   16.4%     17.4%     17.4%     17.1%     15.2%     23.3%  
Savings   285,902     237,987     241,761     231,855     244,157     41,745  
% of Total   22.5%     20.6%     20.8%     20.8%     21.9%     17.1%  
Money Market   257,013     222,161     228,182     225,650     221,362     35,651  
% of Total   20.2%     19.3%     19.7%     20.2%     19.9%     16.1%  
Time Deposits   279,276     259,217     265,068     258,582     258,257     21,019  
% of Total   22.0%     22.5%     22.9%     23.2%     23.2%     8.1%  
Total Deposits $ 1,271,220   $ 1,152,605   $ 1,159,533   $ 1,115,188   $ 1,112,342   $ 158,878  
Total Growth Percentage                 14.3%  
             

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2025, SB Financial continued to demonstrate strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $6.1 million, representing 0.41 percent of total assets, an increase of $3.2 million compared to $2.9 million or 0.22 percent of total assets reported in the prior year. This year-over-year growth was driven by weakness in three credits that we continue to expect to resolve favorably in 2025.

The allowance for credit losses remained strong at 1.41 percent of total loans, providing 254.4 percent coverage of nonperforming loans, a level slightly lower than the linked quarter but indicative of our conservative approach to risk management amid the current environment. The net loan charge-offs to average loans ratio remained modest at 3 basis points, improving from 7 basis points in the prior quarter and consistent with the year-ago period, reflecting disciplined credit practices and effective collateral management.

"Our asset quality metrics fully illustrate the diligence of our approach and commitment to disciplined risk management," stated Mark Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "While we observed a slight uptick in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year, our reserve coverage ratio and continued low charge-off levels underscore the quality of our loan portfolio. We remain focused on balancing our conservative approach in maintaining the integrity of our credit processes with the need to effectively manage our balance sheet for long-term growth."

             
Nonperforming Assets                
($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2025 Dec. 2024 Sep. 2024 Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024   Annual
Change
Commercial & Agriculture $ 3,418   $ 2,927   $ 2,899   $ 2,781   $ 897   $ 2,521  
% of Total Com./Ag. loans   1.82%     1.55%     1.54%     1.48%     0.49%     281.0%  
Commercial RE   798     807     813     475     49     749  
% of Total CRE loans   0.16%     0.17%     0.18%     0.11%     0.01%     1528.6%  
Residential RE   1,608     1,539     1,536     1,247     1,295     313  
% of Total Res. RE loans   0.50%     0.50%     0.49%     0.39%     0.41%     24.2%  
Consumer & Other   227     243     270     231     193     34  
% of Total Con./Oth. loans   0.31%     0.35%     0.40%     0.35%     0.30%     17.6%  
Total Nonaccruing Loans   6,051     5,516     5,518     4,734     2,434     3,617  
% of Total loans   0.56%     0.53%     0.54%     0.47%     0.25%     148.6%  
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets   73     -     -     510     510     (437 )
Total Change (%)             -85.7%  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 6,124   $ 5,516   $ 5,518   $ 5,244   $ 2,944   $ 3,180  
% of Total assets   0.41%     0.40%     0.40%     0.39%     0.22%     108.02%  


Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the first quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast on May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 26 offices: 24 in ten Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 26 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com


    SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
                           
          March   December   September   June   March
      ($ in thousands)     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
                           
ASSETS                    
  Cash and due from banks   $ 105,145     $ 25,928     $ 49,348     $ 21,983     $ 26,602  
  Interest bearing time deposits     1,565       1,565       1,706       2,417       2,417  
  Available-for-sale securities     199,721       201,587       211,511       207,856       213,239  
  Loans held for sale     4,286       6,770       8,927       7,864       4,730  
  Loans, net of unearned income     1,088,274       1,046,735       1,029,955       1,005,390       991,552  
  Allowance for credit losses     (15,391 )     (15,096 )     (15,278 )     (15,612 )     (15,643 )
  Premises and equipment, net     21,875       20,456       20,715       20,860       20,985  
  Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost     5,340       5,223       5,223       5,204       6,512  
  Foreclosed assets and other assets     73       -       -       510       510  
  Interest receivable     5,072       4,908       4,842       4,818       3,706  
  Goodwill     27,158       23,239       23,239       23,239       23,239  
  Cash value of life insurance     30,871       30,685       30,488       30,294       30,103  
  Mortgage servicing rights     14,965       14,868       14,357       14,548       14,191  
  Other assets     12,048       12,649       8,916       12,815       13,869  
                           
      Total assets   $ 1,501,002     $ 1,379,517     $ 1,393,949     $ 1,342,186     $ 1,336,012  
                           
                           
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
  Deposits                    
    Non interest bearing demand   $ 240,446     $ 232,155     $ 222,425     $ 208,244     $ 219,395  
    Interest bearing demand     208,583       201,085       202,097       190,857       169,171  
    Savings     285,902       237,987       241,761       231,855       244,157  
    Money market     257,013       222,161       228,182       225,650       221,362  
    Time deposits     279,276       259,217       265,068       258,582       258,257  
                           
      Total deposits     1,271,220       1,152,605       1,159,533       1,115,188       1,112,342  
                           
  Short-term borrowings     11,058       10,585       15,240       15,178       12,916  
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances     35,000       35,000       35,000       35,000       35,000  
  Trust preferred securities     10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310  
  Subordinated debt net of issuance costs     19,702       19,690       19,678       19,666       19,654  
  Interest payable     2,634       2,351       3,374       2,944       2,772  
  Other liabilities     19,552       21,468       17,973       18,421       19,295  
                           
      Total liabilities     1,369,476       1,252,009       1,261,108       1,216,707       1,212,289  
                           
  Shareholders' Equity                    
    Common stock     61,319       61,319       61,319       61,319       61,319  
    Additional paid-in capital     14,955       15,194       15,090       15,195       14,978  
    Retained earnings     117,397       116,186       113,515       112,104       109,938  
    Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (26,872 )     (30,234 )     (24,870 )     (31,801 )     (31,547 )
    Treasury stock     (35,273 )     (34,957 )     (32,213 )     (31,338 )     (30,965 )
                           
      Total shareholders' equity     131,526       127,508       132,841       125,479       123,723  
                           
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,501,002     $ 1,379,517     $ 1,393,949     $ 1,342,186     $ 1,336,012  



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
                         
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)   At and for the Three Months Ended
                         
        March   December   September   June   March
Interest income      2025     2024       2024     2024       2024  
  Loans                    
  Taxable   $ 15,244   $ 14,920     $ 14,513   $ 13,883     $ 13,547  
  Tax exempt     115     122       127     124       123  
  Securities                    
  Taxable     1,169     1,178       1,192     1,226       1,274  
  Tax exempt     38     35       37     37       37  
  Other interest income     806     592       679     384       319  
                         
    Total interest income     17,372     16,847       16,548     15,654       15,300  
                         
Interest expense                      
  Deposits     5,352     5,169       5,568     5,208       5,090  
  Repurchase agreements & other     24     41       43     36       34  
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances   362     369       369     370       613  
  Trust preferred securities     160     177       187     187       188  
  Subordinated debt     195     194       195     194       195  
                         
    Total interest expense     6,093     5,950       6,362     5,995       6,120  
                         
                         
Net interest income     11,279     10,897       10,186     9,659       9,180  
                         
  Provision for credit losses     387     (76 )     200     -       -  
                         
Net interest income after provision                    
  for loan losses       10,892     10,973       9,986     9,659       9,180  
                         
Noninterest income                    
  Wealth management fees     864     916       882     848       865  
  Customer service fees     879     842       870     875       880  
  Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR   849     1,196       1,311     1,277       781  
  Mortgage loan servicing fees, net     611     816       39     565       763  
  Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans   15     10       20     105       10  
  Title insurance revenue     397     478       485     406       266  
  Net gain on sales of securities     -     -       -     -       -  
  Gain (loss) on sale of assets     -     -       200     -       -  
  Other     492     299       316     310       386  
                         
    Total noninterest income     4,107     4,557       4,123     4,386       3,951  
                         
Noninterest expense                    
  Salaries and employee benefits     6,237     6,185       6,057     6,009       5,352  
  Net occupancy expense     893     702       706     707       769  
  Equipment expense     1,072     1,127       1,069     1,060       1,077  
  Data processing fees     1,439     821       758     727       769  
  Professional fees     1,034     895       659     615       758  
  Marketing expense     165     207       241     176       197  
  Telephone and communication expense     139     136       128     156       105  
  Postage and delivery expense     137     116       145     89       97  
  State, local and other taxes     224     224       208     230       245  
  Employee expense     174     168       228     159       178  
  Other expenses     896     422       804     743       735  
                         
    Total noninterest expense     12,410     11,003       11,003     10,671       10,282  
                         
                         
Income before income tax expense     2,589     4,527       3,106     3,374       2,849  
                         
  Income tax expense     431     892       752     261       481  
                         
Net income       $ 2,158   $ 3,635     $ 2,354   $ 3,113     $ 2,368  
                         
Common share data:                    
  Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.33   $ 0.55     $ 0.35   $ 0.47     $ 0.35  
  Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33   $ 0.55     $ 0.35   $ 0.47     $ 0.35  
                         
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):                    
  Basic:     6,481     6,575       6,660     6,692       6,715  
  Diluted:     6,502     6,599       6,675     6,700       6,723  



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
                     
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended
                     
    March   December   September   June   March
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
                     
Net interest income   $ 11,279     $ 10,897     $ 10,186     $ 9,659     $ 9,180  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     41       42       44       43       43  
Tax-equivalent net interest income     11,320       10,939       10,230       9,702       9,223  
Provision for credit loss     387       (76 )     200       -       -  
Noninterest income     4,107       4,557       4,123       4,386       3,951  
Total operating revenue     15,386       15,454       14,309       14,045       13,131  
Noninterest expense     12,410       11,003       11,003       10,671       10,282  
Pre-tax pre-provision income     2,976       4,451       3,306       3,374       2,849  
Net income     2,158       3,635       2,354       3,113       2,368  
                     
PER SHARE INFORMATION:                    
Basic earnings per share (EPS)     0.33       0.55       0.35       0.47       0.35  
Diluted earnings per share     0.33       0.55       0.35       0.47       0.35  
Common dividends     0.145       0.145       0.140       0.140       0.135  
Book value per common share     20.29       19.64       20.05       18.80       18.46  
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)     15.79       16.00       16.49       15.26       14.93  
Market price per common share     20.82       20.91       20.56       14.00       13.78  
Market price to TBV     131.8 %     130.7 %     124.7 %     91.8 %     92.3 %
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS     12.2       12.1       11.8       7.9       7.9  
                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:                    
Return on average assets (ROAA)     0.60 %     1.04 %     0.68 %     0.93 %     0.71 %
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA     0.83 %     1.28 %     0.96 %     1.01 %     0.86 %
Return on average equity (ROE)     6.63 %     11.13 %     7.32 %     10.16 %     7.72 %
Return on average tangible equity     8.32 %     13.58 %     8.97 %     12.59 %     9.55 %
Efficiency ratio     80.00 %     71.09 %     76.78 %     75.86 %     78.17 %
Earning asset yield     5.23 %     5.18 %     5.16 %     5.02 %     4.97 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     2.32 %     2.36 %     2.53 %     2.47 %     2.55 %
Net interest margin     3.40 %     3.35 %     3.17 %     3.10 %     2.99 %
Tax equivalent effect     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent     3.41 %     3.36 %     3.19 %     3.11 %     3.00 %
Non interest income/Average assets     1.14 %     1.31 %     1.20 %     1.31 %     1.19 %
Non interest expense/Average assets     3.45 %     3.15 %     3.20 %     3.18 %     3.08 %
Net noninterest expense/Average assets     -2.31 %     -1.85 %     -2.00 %     -1.87 %     -1.90 %
                     
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:                    
Gross charge-offs     87       195       29       -       66  
Recoveries     2       13       2       16       9  
Net charge-offs     85       182       27       (16 )     57  
Nonperforming loans/Total loans     0.56 %     0.53 %     0.54 %     0.47 %     0.25 %
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO     0.56 %     0.53 %     0.54 %     0.52 %     0.30 %
Nonperforming assets/Total assets     0.41 %     0.40 %     0.40 %     0.39 %     0.22 %
Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans     254.35 %     273.68 %     276.83 %     329.78 %     642.69 %
Allowance for credit loss/Total loans     1.41 %     1.44 %     1.48 %     1.55 %     1.58 %
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)     0.03 %     0.07 %     0.01 %     (0.01 %)     0.02 %
                     
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:                    
Loans/ Deposits     85.61 %     90.81 %     88.82 %     90.15 %     89.14 %
Equity/ Assets     8.76 %     9.24 %     9.53 %     9.35 %     9.26 %
Tangible equity/Tangible assets     6.96 %     7.66 %     7.97 %     7.72 %     7.63 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)     12.35 %     13.43 %     13.19 %     13.98 %     13.84 %
                     
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                    
Total assets     1,501,002       1,379,517       1,393,949       1,342,186       1,336,012  
Total loans     1,088,274       1,046,735       1,029,955       1,005,390       991,552  
Deposits     1,271,220       1,152,605       1,159,533       1,115,188       1,112,342  
Shareholders equity     131,526       127,508       132,841       125,479       123,723  
Goodwill and intangibles     29,125       23,597       23,613       23,630       23,646  
Tangible equity     102,401       103,911       109,228       101,849       100,077  
Mortgage servicing portfolio     1,432,184       1,427,318       1,406,273       1,389,805       1,371,713  
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care     519,158       547,697       557,724       525,713       525,517  
Total assets under care     3,452,344       3,354,532       3,357,946       3,257,704       3,233,242  
Full-time equivalent employees     262       252       248       249       245  
Period end common shares outstanding     6,483       6,494       6,624       6,676       6,702  
Market capitalization (all)     134,982       135,780       136,189       93,458       92,359  
                     
AVERAGE BALANCES                    
Total assets     1,459,896       1,395,473       1,376,849       1,342,847       1,333,236  
Total earning assets     1,346,354       1,301,872       1,283,407       1,246,099       1,230,736  
Total loans     1,076,328       1,040,580       1,018,262       1,005,018       993,310  
Deposits     1,227,449       1,163,531       1,145,964       1,120,367       1,091,803  
Shareholders equity     131,944       130,647       128,608       122,510       123,058  
Goodwill and intangibles     26,714       23,605       23,621       23,638       23,654  
Tangible equity     105,230       107,042       104,987       98,872       99,404  
Average basic shares outstanding     6,481       6,575       6,660       6,692       6,715  
Average diluted shares outstanding     6,502       6,599       6,675       6,700       6,723  



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
  Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
  For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2025 and 2024
           
  ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2025     Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2024
    Average   Average     Average   Average
Assets Balance Interest Rate     Balance Interest Rate
                   
  Taxable securities $ 196,880   $ 1,276 2.63 %     $ 210,252   $ 1,413 2.70 %
  Overnight Cash   66,460     699 4.27 %       20,729     180 3.48 %
  Nontaxable securities   6,686     38 2.30 %       6,445     37 2.30 %
  Loans, net   1,076,328     15,359 5.79 %       993,310     13,670 5.52 %
                   
  Total earning assets   1,346,354     17,372 5.23 %       1,230,736     15,300 4.99 %
                   
  Cash and due from banks   10,339             4,512      
  Allowance for loan losses   (15,238 )           (15,830 )    
  Premises and equipment   21,082             21,281      
  Other assets   97,359             92,537      
                   
  Total assets $ 1,459,896           $ 1,333,236      
                   
Liabilities                
  Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 709,324   $ 2,959 1.69 %     $ 605,243   $ 2,525 1.67 %
  Time deposits   276,253     2,393 3.51 %       258,592     2,565 3.98 %
  Repurchase agreements & other   13,106     24 0.74 %       15,993     34 0.85 %
  Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank   35,044     362 4.19 %       51,030     613 4.82 %
  Trust preferred securities   10,310     160 6.29 %       10,310     188 7.31 %
  Subordinated debt   19,694     195 4.02 %       19,646     195 3.98 %
                   
  Total interest bearing liabilities   1,063,731     6,093 2.32 %       960,814     6,120 2.55 %
                   
  Non interest bearing demand   241,872     -         227,968     -  
                   
  Total funding   1,305,603     1.89 %       1,188,782     2.06 %
        44.20 %         1  
  Other liabilities   22,349             21,396      
                   
  Total liabilities   1,327,952             1,210,178      
                   
  Equity   131,944             123,058      
                   
  Total liabilities and equity $ 1,459,896           $ 1,333,236      
                   
  Net interest income   $ 11,279         $ 9,180  
                   
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.40 %         2.99 %
                   
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.41 %         3.00 %
  - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis             



Non-GAAP reconciliation Three Months Ended
       
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Mar. 31, 2025   Mar. 31, 2024
       
Total Operating Revenue $ 15,386     $ 13,131  
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment *   (11 )     (181 )
       
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue   15,375       12,950  
       
       
Total Operating Expense $ 12,410     $ 10,282  
Adjustment for merger expenses   (726 )     -  
       
Adjusted Total Operating Expense   11,684       10,282  
       
       
Income before Income Taxes   2,589       2,849  
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses   715       (181 )
       
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes   3,304       2,668  
       
       
Provision for Income Taxes   431       481  
Adjustment for OMSR/Merger Expenses **   150       (38 )
       
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes   581       443  
       
       
Net Income   2,158       2,368  
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses   565       (143 )
       
Adjusted Net Income   2,723       2,225  
       
       
Diluted Earnings per Share   0.33       0.35  
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses   0.09       (0.02 )
       
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.42     $ 0.33  
       
       
Return on Average Assets   0.60 %     0.71 %
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses   0.15 %     -0.04 %
       
Adjusted Return on Average Assets   0.75 %     0.67 %
       
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights    
       
**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SB Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more