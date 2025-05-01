Submit Release
Amwell® Announces Results for First Quarter 2025

BOSTON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL) a leading provider of a comprehensive SaaS-based technology-enabled healthcare platform, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31. Visit Amwell’s investor relations website at investors.amwell.com to view the first quarter 2025 earnings report.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 5 p.m. ET, May 1. The call can be accessed via a live audio webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9tn5fcf6. A replay of the call will be available via webcast shortly after the completion of the call, at investors.amwell.com.

About Amwell

Amwell offers payers and health systems a single, comprehensive, technology-enabled care platform. We use technology to provide patients with better access to more convenient, affordable and effective care. The Amwell platform includes software and services that power many clinical programs from Amwell and our growing number of partners. Our platform allows patients to experience unified, personalized and simple access to diversified clinical programs across the care continuum. As more people seek care online and more clinical programs become available, we offer integrated, future-ready, consistent solutions. The Amwell platform is proven, operating at a large scale, enabling care for millions of patients and their sponsors while delivering dependable outcomes. For almost two decades, Amwell has proudly served some of the largest and most sophisticated healthcare organizations in the U.S. and worldwide. For more information, visit business.amwell.com or LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:
Angela Vogen
Press@amwell.com 

Investors:
Sue Dooley
sue.dooley@amwell.com


