UPDATE - 5/1/2025:

An additional arrest has been made in connection to the death of Manchester High School student Brandon Smith. The GBI, with the assistance of the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested and charged Qua’vion Jakwon Cooper, age 17, of Manchester, Meriwether County, Georgia, with murder, as a party to the crime for his role in the shooting death of Manchester High School student Brandon Smith, age 17. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Cooper aided and abetted A’darious Williams, who shot and killed Smith on December 7, 2023, following an argument in Manchester, Georgia. Cooper was booked into the Meriwether County Jail.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Manchester, Meriwether County, GA (January 2, 2024) – The GBI has arrested and charged A’darius Jashawn Williams, age 19, of Manchester, Meriwether County, Georgia with murder. On December 10, 2023, the Manchester Police Department asked the GBI to investigate the shooting death of Manchester High School student Brandon Smith, age 17.

The investigation shows that Smith was last seen on Thursday, December 7, 2023, and was reported missing two days later. On Sunday, December 10, 2023, a 911 caller reported a dead body behind a home on 3rd Avenue, Manchester, Georgia. The body was determined to be Smith and police suspected foul play. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Williams shot and killed Smith following an argument in Manchester, Georgia. Williams was booked into the Meriwether County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the regional investigative office in Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Meriwether County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.