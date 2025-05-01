Interview Kickstart Updates Best Technical Interview Preparation Course For Data Scientists 2025 - Data Engineering Data Science Career Roadmap 2025

Santa Clara, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/04/24/3067952/0/en/Data-Science-Interview-Preparation-Course-2025-For-Top-Data-Scientist-Jobs-at-Google-Amazon-Meta-Apple-Netflix.htmlThe rise of AI-powered dashboards and advanced data storytelling is redefining how companies make decisions and how data professionals are hired. In 2025, organizations aren't just looking for analysts who can crunch numbers. They want data scientists who can translate complex data into business insight through narrative, visualization, and product-impact-driven communication. For more information, visit: ​https://interviewkickstart.com/courses/data-science-interview-masterclass

Interview Kickstart's Data Science Course is built precisely for this new era. Designed by hiring managers and senior engineers at top tech companies, the course doesn't just teach machine learning and data engineering. It builds your ability to present data in ways that influence decisions and drive outcomes.

Modern data storytelling now extends beyond static reports, combining real-time dashboards, generative AI, and interactive visualizations that allow decision-makers to explore scenarios on the fly. As AI tools like Tableau GPT and Power BI's Copilot evolve, the demand for professionals who can use these tools effectively is growing rapidly. FAANG+ companies are leading this change, actively recruiting candidates who not only understand data but can explain its implications to product heads, growth teams, and engineering stakeholders.

The curriculum is divided into two major parts. The first part focuses on the data science essentials. It begins with six weeks of Programming with Python, followed by four weeks of Databases and SQL Programming, five weeks of Mathematics for Data Science and Machine Learning, and six weeks of Data Wrangling and Exploratory Data Analysis.

Then, learners go deep into Classical Machine Learning over nine weeks, before advancing to four weeks of Advanced Machine Learning and Deep Learning. The program also includes five weeks of Big Data Analysis and five weeks of Data Visualization and Storytelling, a module specifically focused on building compelling dashboards and translating data insights into business value.

Interview Kickstart goes beyond just the theory. During the course, participants choose from six real-world capstone projects over four weeks, applying all they've learned to practical use cases.

The second part of the Data Science course is dedicated to interview preparation, helping learners navigate the job market and land their dream job roles in top-tier companies. It includes seven weeks of Data Structures and Algorithms Interview Prep, five weeks of Data Science Interview Prep, and three weeks of Career and Behavioral Sessions. These are not generic workshops, they are purpose-built to prepare candidates for the rigorous hiring processes at FAANG and other tier-1 tech companies.

The course is designed for a wide audience: junior and mid-senior professionals from non-technical fields with a STEM background who want to break into data science, recent graduates aiming for entry-level data roles, as well as software engineers, support professionals, and analysts looking to upskill and transition. With live classes held on weekends and evening coaching sessions throughout the week, the program is also suitable for working professionals.

The individualized support sets this course apart. Every learner has access to 1:1 coaching with FAANG+ instructors, personalized assignment reviews, and targeted help sessions. Perhaps most critically, participants can take up to 15 mock interviews with hiring managers from FAANG+ companies. These are domain-specific, non-anonymous, and designed to mirror the pressure and structure of real interviews. Candidates receive detailed, structured feedback on both technical and behavioral performance, enabling them to not just pass interviews but excel in them.

In the current job market, having the ability to tell compelling stories using AI-powered dashboards has become a strategic skill. Interview Kickstart's Data Science Course builds that skill while ensuring learners are technically strong, interview-ready, and positioned for long-term career growth. For any data professional aiming for a top-tier role in 2025 and beyond, this course provides the structure, mentorship, and strategic training to get there. To learn more visit: https://interviewkickstart.com/courses/data-science-interview-masterclass

About Interview Kickstart

Founded in 2014, Interview Kickstart is a premier upskilling platform empowering aspiring tech professionals to secure roles at FAANG and top tech companies. With a proven track record and over 20,000 successful learners, the platform stands out with its team of 700+ FAANG instructors, hiring managers, and tech leads, who deliver a comprehensive curriculum, practical insights, and targeted interview prep strategies.

https://youtu.be/9YL6yNo3Gw8?si=sL1c9bwQLny4IrDY

Offering live classes, 100,000+ hours of pre-recorded video lessons, and 1:1 sessions, Interview Kickstart ensures flexible, in-depth learning along with personalized guidance for resume building and LinkedIn profile optimization. The holistic support, spanning 6 to 10 months with mock interviews, ongoing mentorship, and industry-aligned projects, equips learners to excel in technical interviews and on the job.

###

For more information about Interview Kickstart, contact the company here:



Interview Kickstart

Burhanuddin Pithawala

+1 (209) 899-1463

aiml@interviewkickstart.com

4701 Patrick Henry Dr Bldg 25, Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States

Burhanuddin Pithawala

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.