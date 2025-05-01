Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Condominium Community Coming Soon to Northville, Michigan

NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its highly anticipated community, Toll Brothers at The Downs - Churchill Collection , is coming soon to Northville, Michigan. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include new construction condos featuring beautifully crafted home designs in a premier location within historic downtown Northville. The Churchill Collection, the first release of home sites at Toll Brothers at The Downs, is opening in late spring 2025, with additional collections including single-family homes, townhomes, and first-floor primary condos anticipated to open in spring 2026.

Residents of Toll Brothers at The Downs - Churchill Collection will enjoy an elevated selection of floor plans with modern architecture and open-concept living levels. The community’s luxury condos will feature 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, convenient bedroom-level laundry, and classic front porches. Home shoppers will appreciate easy access to charming shops, restaurants, and a wide array of outdoor recreation, including numerous future parks and gathering spaces located within the community. Homes in the Churchill Collection will be priced from the mid-$700,000s.





“Our new Toll Brothers at The Downs - Churchill Collection community will offer residents the first chance to own in this rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable downtown Northville area,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan. “With its unique walkability to Main Street and other conveniences paired with the quality craftsmanship Toll Brothers is known for, this community will set a new standard for urban luxury living in Northville.”

The Downs master-planned community will feature a 1.25-acre central park for community gatherings, food trucks, concerts, and more. Residents will also enjoy 15 acres of natural green spaces, multiple first-class parks, and walking trails throughout. Additionally, a 10.38-acre river park will be built as part of The Downs master plan, including the restoration of 1,100 feet of the Rouge River.

Move-in ready and quick move-in homes already under construction will be available in the Churchill Collection at Toll Brothers at The Downs, including Designer Appointed Features curated by professional Design Consultants.



Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Barton Ridge, Reserve at West Bloomfield, Edgewood by Toll Brothers, Toll Brothers at The Reserve at Crystal Lake, and Toll Brothers at Fosdick Glen.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at The Downs - Churchill Collection, call (866) 267-0537 or visit TollBrothers.com/MI .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/052ada6c-99fb-4245-bd5c-cc62e82010b2.

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Toll Brothers at The Downs Toll Brothers at The Downs will soon be opening the first release of home sites for sale, offering three-bedroom condos in a premier Northville, Michigan location, with walkability to everyday conveniences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.