Capito Applauds House Passage of Resolutions to Repeal California’s Radical EV Mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, applauded the House of Representatives’ passage of joint resolutions of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to repeal California’s EV waivers that prohibit the sale of new gas-powered light-duty vehicles by 2035, and set unrealistic and stringent requirements for heavy-duty trucks and heavy-duty diesel engines. Chairman Capito and U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) have Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, applauded the House of Representatives’ passage of joint resolutions of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to repeal California’s EV waivers that prohibit the sale of new gas-powered light-duty vehicles by 2035, and set unrealistic and stringent requirements for heavy-duty trucks and heavy-duty diesel engines. Chairman Capito and U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) have introduced identical resolutions in the Senate. “I congratulate my House colleagues for taking this important step towards eliminating the radical California waivers and displaying the bipartisan support behind reversing the EV mandate. We know these rules would not only eliminate consumer choice, but also create harmful impacts across multiple sectors of our economy that would lead to major job losses felt far outside of California. I continue to work with my colleagues and Senate Republican leadership to address all options available in the Senate to repeal these rules,” Chairman Capito said. # # #

