Klean Industries & KBR to Jointly Develop Integrated Solutions to Recover Sustainable Commodities from End-of-Life Tires

Klean Industries Inc. signs a Heads of Terms Agreement with Kellogg Brown & Root LLC (“KBR”) to jointly deliver end-of-life tire pyrolysis projects globally.

We are proud to be working with KBR. Combining our proprietary know-how and technology with KBR's technology deployment, engineering, and modularization expertise.” — Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc. (“Klean”) is pleased to announce today that it has signed a Heads of Terms Agreement with Kellogg Brown & Root LLC (“KBR”) to license and jointly deliver projects that offer fully integrated solutions for recovering valuable tire pyrolysis oil (TPO) and recovered carbon black (rCB) from end-of-life tires (“ELT”) on a global basis.Under the terms of the Agreement, Klean and KBR will collaborate, on an exclusive basis, to design, license, and deliver projects utilizing Klean’s technology to produce sustainable commodities. This will enable the tire and rubber industries to create a low-carbon, closed-loop, circular supply chain while achieving the goal of zero waste to landfill.The Parties' initial efforts will be to develop their first project together in the State of Victoria, Australia. The Parties intend to leverage their respective skills and relationships with industry-leading participants to deliver a modular end-of-life tire recycling project.Klean has been pioneering the tire pyrolysis industry for over two decades and is well-positioned with the longest-running reference plants in commercial operation. Creating a closed-loop life cycle for end-of-life tires can only be achieved by designing new circular systems that enable the remanufacturing and redistribution of sustainable commodities, such as recovered carbon black (“rCB”) and advanced recyclable feedstock, for reuse in their original supply chains. This creates new decarbonized products with significantly lower carbon intensity throughout the manufacturing and production supply chain associated with the tire industry. To further enhance both the environmental and financial transparency of Klean’s technologies, Klean has developed the Klean Loop, a SaaS blockchain technology, as a fully integrated system to track and trace all aspects of the tire life cycle, from raw materials to production, resource recovery, and reuse. The patent-pending Klean Loopplatform will provide complete supply chain transparency, enabling all supply chain partners to measurably improve their environmental and financial performance.“We are proud to be working with KBR. Combining our proprietary know-how and technology with KBR's technology deployment, engineering, and modularization expertise will accelerate our ability to deliver advanced manufacturing facilities, increasing our global installed capacity while bringing added value to our stakeholders, customers, and investors alike. Together with KBR, we will enable the production of larger volumes of sustainable commodities from end-of-life tires. This partnership with KBR represents a significant opportunity to support a fully circular tire industry. Our collaboration helps position Klean’s technology portfolio for the exponential growth in demand expected from the global energy transition,” commented Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.About KBRWe deliver science, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and companies worldwide. KBR employs approximately 33,000 people in 33 countries who perform diverse, complex, and mission-critical roles.KBR is proud to work with its customers worldwide to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services, ensuring consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.About Klean IndustriesKlean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts boasts decades of experience designing, engineering, and manufacturing high-quality equipment that converts waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services result from our combined expertise in recycling design, resource recovery, waste management, and energy generation projects. Our global project management experience secures schedules and budgets, enabling projects to be completed in less time and at a lower cost.Klean utilizes proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce premium fuels, recovered carbon, and green hydrogen from diverse feedstocks. Our expertise and technical skills enable us to specialize in building projects that utilize advanced thermal conversion technologies, such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization. These technologies transform end-of-life tires, non-recycled plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new clean-tech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between a low-carbon, closed-loop economy and the goal of zero waste being sent to landfills.CORPORATE HEADQUARTERSKlean Industries Inc.Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St.,Vancouver, BC,Canada, V7Y1B3(T) +1.604.637.9609(T) +1.866.302.5928(F) +1.604.637.9609

Klean Industries - Recovering Clean Energy and Resources from Waste

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.