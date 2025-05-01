Eascra Biotech Expands Operations with a New Worcester Lab

Nanomedicine startup to conduct research and testing in the MBI facility

BOSTON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eascra Biotech announced their first commercial lab, a preclinical startup space within the Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives (MBI) facility in Worcester, MA. The lab marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to advance life science research and expand work on their JBNps (Janus base nanoparticles), a new type of non-lipid nanoparticle delivery platform that mimics DNA.



The 300-square-foot facility located at 17 Briden Street, Worcester, MA, is part of the Massachusetts Biomedical Initiative (MBI). MBI is the longest-running non-profit life sciences incubator in the Commonwealth.



Eascra’s lab team will conduct advanced testing as this location will serve as Eascra’s operational headquarters for partner collaboration projects, grant-funded project work, and post space flight sample analysis. The lab will also be the center of pre-clinical Earth research, gathering data for pre-IND discussions with the FDA and executing partner/grant-funded project work.



“Our new lab is an exciting step for Eascra as we continue to push boundaries on Earth and in space,” said Mari Anne Snow, co-founder and CEO. “This lab is Eascra’s first independent lab designed to scale research and development efforts and strengthen partnerships in the life science ecosystem. We will continue to advance our technology so we can achieve our goal of bringing it to market to help patients in need.”



Eascra’s proprietary technology, pioneered by co-founder Dr. Yupeng Chen, can deliver RNA therapeutics to hard-to-reach places like cartilage, kidneys and hard tumors. The long, slender JBNps give better cell penetration than most delivery methods, leading to more effective treatment delivery.



About Eascra Biotech

Eascra Biotech (eascrabiotech.com) is an early-stage nanomedicine startup providing an advanced therapeutic delivery platform capable of delivering nucleotides, gene editing, and other therapeutics to hard-to-reach treatment sites, such as articular cartilage, kidneys and solid tumors. Our mission is to advance our technology for the benefit of humankind. Eascra’s proprietary delivery mechanism, a Janus Base Nanoparticle (JBNp) invented by Eascra co-founder, Dr. Yupeng Chen, mimics DNA and is customizable for different treatment indications. Eascra is working with NASA, the ISS National Laboratory™, and a variety of private space companies to accelerate our go-to-market strategy. We are actively seeking commercial partnerships with companies in need of innovative delivery mechanisms to expedite the development of cutting-edge treatments that enhance patient outcomes.

