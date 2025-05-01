Governor Phil Scott Appoints Jay Sweeny Assistant Judge in Franklin County and Joe Benning Assistant Judge in Caledonia County

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointments of Jay Sweeny of St. Albans Bay and Joe Benning of Lyndonville to fill assistance judge vacancies in Franklin and Caledonia counties, respectively.

“Jay and Joe both have demonstrated integrity throughout their decades of public service,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I believe they will each bring valuable experience to their new roles and I’m appreciative of their willingness to serve.”

Sweeny began his career as a deputy sheriff for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office where he spent 34 ½ years before retiring as the chief deputy in 2019. During this time, he worked within the court system in both the criminal and civil systems and worked closely with various assistant judges during annual budget preparation. In retirement, Jay works part time for Heald Funeral Home as well as maintains two cemeteries in St. Albans Bay. Jay also recently completed a 6-year appointment with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board.

“It is truly an honor to be appointed by Governor Scott to fill the vacant assistant judge position in Franklin County. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Franklin County,” said Sweeny. “I look forward to working with the many professionals within the judiciary to maintain a fair and impartial process for all community members seeking access to assistance in the judicial system.”

Sweeny is a lifelong resident of St. Albans Bay where he lives with his wife Ruth. He attended the University of Vermont and is a graduate of the Vermont Police Academy. Sweeny is a member of Franklin Masonic Lodge #4, MT Sinai Shriners, and is an active member of the St. Albans Town Fire Department where he has served since 1980.

Benning recently closed his law practice after working as a trial attorney for over forty years. During that time, he also served for twelve years as a state senator for Caledonia County and held multiple leadership roles including minority leader, chair of the Senate Institutions committee, and chair of the Human Rights Commission during the Douglas Administration. Benning formerly served on the Lyndon Town School Board, as Lyndon town moderator, and as chair of the Lyndon State College Foundation.

"It is an honor and a privilege to have been chosen as assistant judge to fill the shoes of retiring Judge John Hall. I very much look forward to this opportunity to continue serving my state and community," said Benning.

Benning graduated with honors from Lyndon State College and Vermont Law School. He currently resides in Lyndonville with his wife Deb, an elementary school teacher, and has two children: Emily and Justin.

###