Historic summer day camps for kids at Orwell Corner

CANADA, May 1 - The PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation is inviting young Islanders to step back in time and experience Prince Edward Island’s past through summer day camps at Orwell Corner Historic Village.

Running weekdays from July 7 to August 29, the day camp program offers hands-on activities designed for children aged 6 to 10 and brings the early 1900s to life. Campers can roll up their sleeves to churn butter, make ice cream, try blacksmithing, care for farm animals, and explore traditional crafts like rope making.

“We’re thrilled to be able to share some of that historic magic through these camps and give kids a taste of the province’s rural past. We expect this will be the start of a long-lived summer camp program at Orwell Corner.” - Matthew McRae, executive director of PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation

The program also includes old-fashioned games and scenic horse-drawn wagon rides through the historic village.

Registration is open now at Orwell Corner Summer Camps and spots are expected to fill quickly.

For more information about Orwell Corner Historic Village, visit PEI Museum and Heritage.



