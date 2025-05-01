Community Associations Institute Hosts 2025 Annual Conference & Exposition in Orlando

Community association leaders, managers, and industry professionals explore trends and solutions in community association management.

Falls Church, Va., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Associations Institute, the leading international authority of resources and information for condominium associations, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives, hosts its 2025 Annual Conference & Exposition: Community NOW from May 7–10 at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Fla.

Just one week away, this event will gather over 2,000 community association professionals—managers, board members, and business partners—for a comprehensive program focused on education, professional development, and the latest industry trends.

“We are excited to welcome attendees from around the world for this important event,” says Thomas M. Skiba, CAE, CAI’s chief executive officer. “With expert-led sessions and a dynamic exhibit hall, this conference is an ideal opportunity for professionals and volunteer leaders to stay updated on the latest trends, take home actionable insights to implement in their communities, and network with colleagues from across the country and around the globe.”

The conference will feature more than 30 education sessions that cover essential topics in community association operations, leadership, innovative business practices, and emerging technologies. Attendees also will have the opportunity to explore an exhibit hall showcasing products and services designed to support effective management and governance of community associations.

Key Conference Features:

Over 30 education sessions offering continuing education credits.

Insightful presentations on governance, law, finance, technology, and community leadership.

A world-class exhibit hall with cutting-edge products and services.

Networking opportunities to engage with industry professionals from across the globe.

Learn more and register: https://events.rdmobile.com/Events/Details/18180.

Blaine Tobin Community Associations Institute 703-970-9235 btobin@caionline.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.