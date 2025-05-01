HNL Lab Medicine Announces 4th Annual Children’s Art Contest

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine invites local artists in grades K–8 to enter its Annual Art Contest by May 31, 2025, for a chance to win a one-year membership to the Da Vinci Science Center or Crayola Experience and have their artwork featured in Patient Service Centers across the region. This year’s theme encourages students to design a bandage that symbolizes healing, strength, or wellness.

“Our annual art contest gives children a chance to reflect on what healing looks like and to turn that into something visual and uplifting. It’s a creative way to humanize healthcare and engage young minds with a positive message,” said Jessica Bargilione, Vice President of Marketing. “A simple bandage can mean so much: it can bring comfort, courage, and connection. We can’t wait to see how these artists bring that idea to life.”

To enter, local students can download and print the official contest template from HNL Lab Medicine’s website. Each submission must include the artist’s full name, grade, and a contact email for a parent, teacher, or guardian. Completed artwork can be scanned and submitted through the online form on the contest webpage or mailed to: Marketing Department, 794 Roble Road, Allentown, PA 18104. All submissions must be received by May 31.

Participants will be judged in three categories—Most Creative, Most Healing, and Most Expressive. Winners are selected from each of the following grade groups: K–2, 3–5, and 6–8 and will be announced on HNL Lab Medicine’s social media pages (Facebook and LinkedIn) on June 18, 2025.

To download the template, or for more information, visit HNL Lab Medicine’s “Annual Artwork Contest” webpage at https://www.hnl.com/patients/annual-artwork-contest.

HNL Lab Medicine

Address: 794 Roble Road, Allentown, Pa. 18104

Phone: 1-877-402-4221

Website: https://www.hnl.com/.

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 16 acute care laboratories within partners' hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com.

Media Contact: Alexandra Ford alexandra.ford@hnl.com 484-425-8007

