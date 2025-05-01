HyOrc Corporation Unveils Modular Hydrogen Power for a Failing Grid

HOUSTON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As centralized power grids across Europe show signs of strain, HyOrc Corporation (OTC: ASPZ) is raising the alarm—and offering a practical solution.

The company’s modular hydrogen engine systems provide critical infrastructure with a path away from growing reliance on vulnerable, centralized grids. With blackouts recently hitting Spain, Portugal, and France, the signals of widespread fragility are now clear.



“Consumers are being lulled into a false sense of security,” said Reginald Fubara, CEO of HyOrc. “When the grid fails, it’s the hospitals, data centers, and transport networks that suffer.”



HyOrc’s power units are housed in 20- or 40-foot containers and can be deployed off-grid in under six months. At their core is a high-efficiency, multi-fuel engine using an Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) capable of achieving up to 45% efficiency while running on hydrogen, methanol, LPG, biogas, or syngas.



Unlike traditional fuel cells, HyOrc’s technology offers durability, scalability, and fuel flexibility—without dependence on high-purity hydrogen or large infrastructure. The company is already integrating these systems into heavy-duty transport and industrial energy solutions, including a next-generation hydrogen locomotive platform designed for European rail.



HyOrc is currently advancing clean power proposals across the UK and EU, focusing on ports, logistics corridors, and off-grid industrial sites.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTC: ASPZ) is a clean energy company developing high-efficiency, multi-fuel hydrogen engines and waste-to-energy systems for transport and distributed power. Its flagship product is a modular hydrogen engine delivering diesel-competitive economics with zero-emission capability.

