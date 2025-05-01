Filevine Launches The Only Embedded AI Legal Assistant That Lets Legal Professionals "Chat with Their Case"

The Expanded Platform Relieves the Burden of Manual Case Review and Data Hunting with Instant, Conversational Access to Legal Insights

Salt Lake City, UT, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filevine , the leading legal work platform trusted by over 150,000 legal professionals, today launches the expanded FilevineAI platform, the AI Legal Assistant that introduces the ability to Chat with Your Case .

"FilevineAI isn’t just a tool, it’s a transformation," said Ryan Anderson, CEO of Filevine. "We are re-engineering the very way legal professionals interact with their work. With the ability to chat directly with their case data inside a secure, trusted system, lawyers can now move faster, think deeper, and deliver better outcomes. This is the beginning of a new era in legaltech, and Filevine is at the front of it."

While many legal AI tools claim to offer chat-based functionality, they typically draw from limited or incomplete data sources, often just a subset of uploaded documents. This can lead to inaccurate or misleading responses. FilevineAI stands apart by providing access to the full scope of case and matter data stored in the Filevine platform. This includes everything from court deadlines and billing records to discovery documents, communications, and negotiation histories—ensuring that responses are always based on complete, contextualized information.

Filevine is the only legal AI tool that allows legal professionals to chat with 100% of their matter data including:

Internal notes, comments, audit logs, and task lists

Billing, timekeeping, and expense records

Emails, texts, and client portal communications

Deadlines, calendars, and court management orders

Contact data including clients, witnesses, and counsel

Discovery documents, deposition files, and exhibits

Medical, insurance, and subrogation data

Negotiation and settlement histories

Conflict checks and expert witness archives

"The AI features in Filevine have helped our firm save time and be more organized,” said Sara Waugh, Lead Case Manager, Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys. “We’ve been able to make use of the medical chronology to build a timeline by date of care which includes all treatment, related or not. The CPT and Diagnosis codes coming into our demand letter has helped our staff create more detailed demands without having to spend time to look up CPT/Diagnosis on our own.”

“The AI validation suite has been excellent to make sure specific details are in the case before it can move to the next phase. It prevents prematurely moving to the next step when it's not warranted,” added Waugh.

FilevineAI is fully embedded within Filevine’s secure, HIPAA-compliant, and SOC 2 Type II certified platform, eliminating the need for external data uploads and ensuring client data remains protected. Unlike standalone AI tools, FilevineAI is purpose-built for legal work, using advanced vector-based search and proprietary retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology to deliver accurate, real-time answers based on the full context of each case. Legal professionals can instantly surface key deadlines, summarize depositions, track client treatments, or generate follow-up tasks—all through a secure, conversational interface.

Built to support every role within a legal team, FilevineAI streamlines daily tasks and decision-making by extracting insights, generating document summaries, and automating task creation. Whether improving ROI per case or lightening administrative burdens, the platform adapts to firm-specific workflows and practice areas. With this launch, Filevine sets a new standard for AI-powered legal work, positioning itself as the category creator for AI Legal Assistants.

“Legal professionals don't have time to curate what information might be relevant to their questions,” said Brianna Connelly, VP of Data Science at Filevine. “By incorporating the full case data automatically, FIlevine is removing a massive cognitive burden and allowing lawyers and legal staff to focus on strategy rather than information management. Filevine's integrated approach ensures that every document, every note, and every piece of case data intentionally stored in Filevine is automatically included in the conversation, creating a comprehensive intelligence layer that grows alongside each case.”

About Filevine

Filevine is transforming the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Filevine powers everything from document management and client communication to contract lifecycle management and business analytics. Over 125,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result. Filevine is recognized on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Utah Business Fast 50 lists, is a 2022 Top Workplace USA winner, and is among the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list.

