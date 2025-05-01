STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON THE UNITED STATES NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

"Today, on the National Day of Prayer, our nation pauses to reflect, to give thanks, and to seek guidance for the future of our great nation. Established in 1952 by Congress and signed by President Harry S. Truman, this day serves as a powerful reminder of the role that faith has played throughout our country’s history—and continues to play in the daily lives of millions of Americans.

In agriculture, faith isn’t just a principle; it’s a way of life. Every season, farmers and ranchers across Texas and this nation sow seeds and raise livestock with no guarantee of the outcome. They trust in the Lord for rain when the land is dry, for sunshine after the storm, and for strength to carry on through the many challenges our agricultural producers face every year. It’s a faith rooted in hard work, perseverance, and hope for a better tomorrow.

As a nation, we can all learn something from the heart of rural America. Just as those in agriculture trust that the harvest will come, we too must have faith that our country will rise above today’s trials. I believe that with prayer, unity, and resilience, our nation will soar to new heights.

May God bless Texas, our farmers and ranchers, and may God bless the United States of America.”