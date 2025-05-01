Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence Announces Inaugural First Nations Energy and Natural Resource Forum

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence (the Centre) is proud to announce the inaugural First Nations Energy and Natural Resource Forum, a groundbreaking three-day event designed to explore the transformative potential of First Nations’ leadership in North America’s energy transition.

The Forum, themed “From Tradition to Transition - Empowering Our Energy Future,” will take place from May 28th to May 29th, 2025, at Prairieland Park Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Since time immemorial, First Nations have been entrusted with stewarding the lands and resources of what is known today as Saskatchewan. Global political policy shifts and domestic responses are poised to significantly reshape the Canadian economy—presenting both unprecedented challenges and opportunities for First Nations. Now more than ever, consent and economic partnerships are needed for major project approvals.

First Nations’ unique history of collective collaboration in Saskatchewan, coupled with access to capital from recently established federal and provincial loan guarantee programs, has created a generational opportunity for First Nations people and their businesses to play a leadership role in building Canada’s future economy.

The Forum will feature renowned keynote speakers and expert panels from across Canada and around the globe, and support meaningful networking opportunities between First Nations, industry, and government.

“We are excited to host this inaugural Forum, which represents a significant step forward in recognizing and harnessing the leadership of First Nations in the energy and natural resources sectors,” said Sheldon Wuttunee, the Centre’s President and CEO. “By bringing together diverse participants, we aim to create a collaborative environment where innovative solutions and partnerships can flourish.”

Key Themes and Highlights:

The Forum will focus on four key themes essential to the integration of First Nations’ Inherent and Treaty Rights within the development of future energy and natural resource projects:

Major Project Equity and Ownership Workforce Development Leadership in Energy and Natural Resource Supply Chains Cultural & Environmental Sustainability and Stewardship

Event Schedule:

May 27 th : The event will kick off with a Youth Summit with each of the 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan nominating two youth leaders to participate in discussions and activities that support the involvement of First Nations youth in STEM related education and careers.

The event will kick off with a Youth Summit with each of the 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan nominating two youth leaders to participate in discussions and activities that support the involvement of First Nations youth in STEM related education and careers. May 28th – 29th: Two exciting days of cultural celebration, networking opportunities with key First Nations, industry and government leadership, and presentations from renowned keynote speakers and expert panels on the range of opportunities for economic collaboration in developing major projects in a changing global context. A gala event on the evening of May 28th will celebrate the achievements and contributions of First Nations communities.

Collaboration with Deloitte Canada

Committed to advancing the interests and participation of First Nations in the energy and natural resources sectors, Deloitte Canada is proud to support and collaborate with the Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence in making this summit possible.

Andrew Swart, Managing Partner, Energy, Resources & Industrials at Deloitte Canada, emphasized the significance of the Forum stating: “This event will bring together multiple perspectives, offering opportunities to drive meaningful change in the energy and natural resources sectors. First Nations communities' leadership and insights are essential for a sustainable and equitable energy transition. Engaging First Nations in major projects promotes equity, fosters nation-building, and creates a future where all communities thrive.”

Collaborating with First Nations in the Energy, Resources, and Industrial sectors aligns with Deloitte’s reconciliation efforts and supports a stronger, sustainable Saskatchewan.

Indigenous Partnership Key to Saskatchewan’s Energy and Resource Future

With Indigenous youth representing the fastest-growing demographic, they are a vital labour force for industries facing skilled worker shortages. Equitable partnerships, through co-ownership models, revenue-sharing agreements, and workforce development— strengthen reconciliation, and drive sustainable economic growth.

First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities are critical to growing Canada’s energy and resource development industries. Their leadership, commitment to land stewardship, and approximately $30B+ annual economic impact have the potential to positively shape our shared economic future.

About the Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence

Founded in 2009, the Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence is dedicated to advancing the interests and economic participation of First Nations in the energy and natural resources sectors through education, capacity building, and strategic partnerships. The Centre is a unique Canadian institution in that it is wholly owned by the 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan and accountable to them through its 12-member Board of Directors comprised of elected leadership appointed by each of the 10 provincial Tribal Councils, Independent Nations in the province and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

For more information on registration, trade show packages, sponsorship opportunities and interview requests, please visit the Saskatchewan First Nations Energy and Natural Resource Forum & Leadership Summit website. To learn more about the Saskatchewan First Nations Centre of Excellence, please visit the Centre’s website.

Media Contact:

Kyle Senger

On behalf of the Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence

Unalike Marketing

kyle@unalike.ca | (306) 533-9830

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.