University of Chicago Medical Center maintains streak with 27th 'A' grade in hospital safety from Leapfrog Group

The Leapfrog Group has awarded the University of Chicago Medical Center its 27th consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade, making it one of only 11 hospitals nationwide and the only one in Chicago with the “Straight A” distinction.

The twice-yearly designation recognizes hospitals that provide patients with the best, safest care in the nation.

“I’m honored to recognize the commitment of our faculty, clinicians, nurses, residents, fellows and staff to maintaining the highest standards in patient safety,” said Tom Jackiewicz, President of the University of Chicago Health System, which encompasses the flagship University of Chicago Medical Center. “Their dedication to improving patient experiences has helped our health system continue to be one of the safest in the country.”

Among the 11 healthcare providers that currently maintain consecutive “A” grades, the University of Chicago Medical Center is the only research-intensive academic hospital in the United States to have earned 27 consecutive “A” grades since Leapfrog's surveys began in 2012.

In addition to being the only hospital in Chicago to receive an “A” consecutively throughout that period, the University of Chicago Medical Center is also one of only three in Illinois with this distinction.

The honor puts the South Side hospital in rare company, as the number of hospitals with consecutive top grades from Leapfrog has dropped from 36 six years ago to just 11 today.

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, an independent, not-for-profit organization that focuses on improving the quality and safety of healthcare in the U.S. “I extend my congratulations to the University of Chicago Medical Center’s leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for creating a culture where patients come first.”

Leapfrog’s peer-reviewed process rigorously evaluates hospital performance using more than 30 performance indicators, such as measuring preventable accidents, injuries and infections. It also analyzes how well multidisciplinary clinical teams communicate with patients to reduce errors.

Leapfrog maintains the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. The program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free for public viewing. Grades are updated two times annually, in the fall and spring.