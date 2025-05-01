Award-Winning Music Academy New York Musician’s Center Announces First Franchise Sale

New York Musician's Center's Nerica Miravit at Carnegie Hall. Jonathan and Nerica Miravite with Dr. Talonda Thomas

The nationally recognized music academy has announced the sale of its first franchise, coming soon to the East Meadow community in Nassau County on Long Island.

This milestone is not just the start of their journey—it’s a dream realized for me, too. I couldn’t imagine a better couple to launch this next chapter of the NYMC family.” — Dr. Tolanda Thomas, Founder of New York Musician's Center

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning New York Musician’s Center (NYMC), a nationally recognized leader in music education, has just announced the sale of its very first franchise . Franchisees Jonathan and Nerica Miravite are set to open the new location in their home community of East Meadow on Long Island, New York.New York Musician’s Center Founder Dr. Talonda Thomas is excited for the milestone, commenting on the duo’s qualifications and history with the organization.“I’m beyond thrilled to officially welcome Jon and Nerica as our very first franchisees,” she remarked. “This milestone is not just the start of their journey—it’s a dream realized for me, too. I couldn’t imagine a better couple to launch this next chapter of the NYMC family.”Nerica Miravite’s journey with NYMC began five years ago as a voice and piano teacher. Since then, she has been committed to helping her students receive high-quality music education. Together with her husband, the couple will be ensuring more students have access to music education.Personalized instruction, dedicated teachers, and a commitment to community engagement are just a few of the qualities found in NYMC locations. The business model is designed to strengthen communities by equipping students with skills needed both inside and outside of the classroom through music education, while also creating a community-focused business that enriches local culture and economy.“This is Jon and Nerica’s first business. They are looking forward to bringing quality music education to their home community of East Meadow,” remarked Thomas.Dr. Thomas founded NYMC in 2006 with a vision that encompassed both comprehensive music education with a personalized approach for each individual student. Since then, NYMC has grown to become a nationally recognized music institution, receiving awards such as 2015 National Music School of the Year and being voted Best of Long Island Music School of the Year 2019-2023.Dr. Thomas recognized the need for top-notch music education and decided to create a franchise model to expand her business so that others may have the opportunity to experience learning with NYMC, officially launching the franchise opportunity in early 2025.NYMC plans to continue expanding with franchisees passionate about music education and business. All franchisees receive extensive training and continued operational support. Early franchisees can take advantage of special benefits including prime location selection and the opportunity to contribute as a foundational member of the brand’s national presence.NYMC’s proven business model blends artistic excellence with the aforementioned strategic support, empowering franchisees to build rewarding, community-focused businesses. By combining world-class music education with operational systems, NYMC offers a unique opportunity to invest in both passion and profitability.Those interested in owning an NYMC franchise should act quickly, as opportunities are limited. Prospects can learn more by visiting www.nymcmusicfranchise.com to schedule a discovery call with the franchise development team.About New York Musician’s CenterFounded in 2006 by Dr. Talonda Thomas, the New York Musician’s Center began as a small teaching studio and has grown into Long Island’s premier music school. With a focus on personalized instruction, NYMC serves over 1,000 students weekly in piano, voice, guitar, drums, and more. Recognized as the National Music School of the Year in 2015 and voted as Best of Long Island for five consecutive years, NYMC provides top-tier music education, therapy programs, and exclusive performance opportunities. The school has been featured on CBS News, ABC, NBC, and Fox News. Now expanding nationwide through franchising, NYMC continues to inspire the next generation of musicians. To learn more or take the first step in owning an NYMC franchise, visit nymcmusicfranchise.com today.

