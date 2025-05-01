The Lindbergh Crate Museum Reopens May 20 with “Crate Day” Educational Event for Local Students and Public

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine – May 1, 2025, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce the reopening of the Lindbergh Crate Museum on Tuesday, May 20, with a special “Crate Day” event hosted for local students and the local community as part of the organization’s TEACH Program. This exciting event marks a significant moment in preserving and sharing a unique piece of American history. Following the student tours from 9:30 am – 1:30 pm, the Museum will be open to the public from 2-4 pm ET.

The event will bring 170 local school children to Worcester Balsam Farm and tip lands, which are owned and maintained by Morrill Worcester, founder of WAA, for a day of educational exploration, culminating in a visit to the restored Lindbergh Crate. Students will participate in hands-on learning experiences, including Flag Waving at the Freeport Flag Ladies monument and visits to other military and civilian monuments on the grounds, as they engage with the day’s theme: “Ordinary people who have done extraordinary things.”

The Lindbergh Crate, used to transport famed aviator and Medal of Honor Recipient Charles Lindbergh’s plane, the Spirit of St. Louis, back to the United States from Paris in 1927, was gifted to WAA. The previous owner, Larry Ross, purchased the crate in 1990 and opened a museum on his property in Canaan, Maine, to use as a teaching tool for area youth. The crate was moved to Jonesboro, Maine, in 2024 and has since been carefully restored by the Worcester family, in partnership with WAA. Its revival and inclusion in the TEACH Program underscore the organization’s and the founding family’s enduring commitment to youth education and preserving national history through local storytelling.

“The Lindbergh Crate and the Crate Day event is about more than just history,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA, “It’s about inspiring the next generation to understand the impact of character, service, and remembering those who came before us.”

Students will stop at seven monuments across the grounds before concluding their tour at the Lindbergh Crate, where they’ll reflect on the stories of American heroes—well-known and unsung alike.

Educational materials, including a presentation by WAA’s education team, have been shared with participating classrooms to prepare students for the day.

You can access photos of the restored Lindbergh Crate and tip land monuments here. Historical images from when the crate was received are also available upon request.

You can support WAA’s yearlong mission to remember, honor and teach by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath at www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Each $17 sponsorship goes toward a live balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest on Saturday, December 13, 2025, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

