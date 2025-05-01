Jewish Family Service LA Launches CareFamily, a New Approach to Private, In-Home Care for Older Adults

CareFamily is an Innovative Care Referral Model Saving Families Up to $100,000 Annually

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewish Family Service LA is proud to announce the launch of CareFamily , a groundbreaking approach to private home care for older adults that puts families in control of their caregiving needs. CareFamily guides clients in directly employing caregivers rather than relying on agencies, saving families up to $100,000 per year.

At a time of rising costs, growing economic uncertainty and cuts to the social safety net, CareFamily is responding to families searching for more affordable and consistent home care options for elders in need.

“CareFamily addresses critical issues in home care – high costs and high caregiver turnover,” said Matt Toering, Executive Director of CareFamily. “Nearly 80% of agency caregivers leave within their first year, forcing families to deal with constant churn and disrupted routines. With CareFamily, clients are empowered to hire private caregivers, who earn more and stay longer, leading to less stress and increased savings.”

CareFamily is pioneering family-led home care, an innovative approach specifically designed for families seeking stable, long-term caregiving. With a primary focus on live-in care, CareFamily’s model reduces the number of caregivers in the home, providing families substantial savings while ensuring the comfort and security of knowing someone trusted is always present. This unique approach also benefits caregivers by offering consistent and dependable hours, eliminating the need for additional supplemental employment, and creating a stable environment for both the caregiver and the family.

CareFamily ensures every prospective caregiver undergoes extensive background checks, reference verification and completion of at least 120 hours of accredited CNA-level training. Beyond confirming credentials, CareFamily also connects families directly to expert legal, payroll and insurance resources to help them comply with all local, state and federal laws and regulations.

CareFamily partners with a third-party vendor to handle payroll and taxes, which allows clients to approve caregiver hours, track daily activities, set up necessary withholdings and run weekly payroll without hassle.

“Often, when it comes time to select a home caregiver, families are overwhelmed. It’s a difficult and expensive process,” said Eli Veitzer, CEO of JFSLA. “CareFamily aligns with JFSLA’s mission to provide high-quality, people-oriented services. By giving families more control over caregiving, CareFamily makes home care more stable, personal and affordable for Los Angeles families.”

CareFamily also offers a replacement guarantee. If a caregiver is not the right match, CareFamily helps find a new caregiver at no additional cost. Additionally, if a caregiver is unavailable or needs time off, CareFamily partners with home care agencies to provide a qualified substitute.

JFSLA remains committed to innovative, client-centered solutions, and CareFamily represents a significant development in redefining home care.

ABOUT JEWISH FAMILY SERVICE LA: For over 170 years, Jewish Family Service LA (JFSLA) has been a cornerstone of support for the diverse communities of Los Angeles. Addressing challenges such as homelessness, mental health care, food insecurity, domestic violence, and poverty, JFSLA offers a network of comprehensive social services tailored to meet the wide-ranging needs of individuals and families. For more information, please visit https://www.jfsla.org/ .

ABOUT CAREFAMILY: CareFamily helps families find concierge-level home care solutions that are more affordable and more reliable than traditional agencies. With CareFamily, families can personally select and hire top-tier caregivers directly, on their own terms and within their budget. Families can save up to $100,000 per year and receive support with payroll, employment agreements, workers’ compensation, backup care, and replacement guarantees. For more information, visit https://carefamily.us .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c526b6e7-9f7f-4e15-bd52-de8dc476ccee

Media Contact: Ava Bostock Ava@miller-ink.com

CareFamily Photo CareFamily helps families find quality caregivers and save them money.

