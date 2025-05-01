Benevis Celebrates its 10th Annual Sharing Smiles Day Across 11 States, Providing Free Dental Care to Families in Need

22 locally branded dental practices will help uninsured and underinsured children and their families by delivering free oral health treatment on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Atlanta, GA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, will proudly host its 10th annual Sharing Smiles Day in support of children and adults who do not have regular access to the oral healthcare they need due to a lack of dental insurance. The event will take place on Sunday, May 18, 2025, with 22 locally branded Benevis dental homes participating. During this year’s Sharing Smiles Day, hundreds of volunteers will be on site providing free dental care and offering educational resources for patients and their families, reinforcing the importance of good oral hygiene and nutrition for a happy, healthy smile. Benevis encourages families to secure their spot for care at www.SharingSmilesDay.com in advance of the event.

Benevis is a mission-driven organization prioritizing access to high-quality, affordable dental care for families with Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) plans. With the changing landscape of Medicaid and CHIP dental coverage, underserved families are at risk of falling through the cracks and omitting routine oral healthcare. Benevis is pleased to offer much-needed dental relief to these patients to counteract insurance gaps and address socioeconomic barriers to care head-on. The dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization is honored to share that Sharing Smiles Day has been able to help more than 3,400 patients with the support of over 3,000 Benevis’ volunteers across 13 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., over the past 10 years.

“The diverse communities Benevis’ dental homes serve have unique circumstances as patients often have limited or no insurance, but that barrier doesn’t stop us from delivering the care they need and deserve,” said Bryan Carey, CEO of Benevis. “Sharing Smiles Day, now in its 10th year, was established to support community members who have fallen through the cracks of the healthcare system. With this annual event, we’re proud to be able to address their emergent dental healthcare needs. I am incredibly grateful to our dentists and team members who volunteer and make this happen.”

Benevis has a 20-year history of providing exceptional oral care to approximately five million children and adults, including 82% enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP plans. The dental healthcare and orthodontics organization is also uniquely among the 18% of dental providers that manage more than 100 child Medicaid visits annually.

“Taylor Dental & Braces has participated in Benevis’ Sharing Smiles Day since it began 10 years ago. Our New Orleans Metairie office often sees the most patients out of all Benevis-supported practices that have participated, representing the great need for oral healthcare services in our community,” shared Dr. Carl Boykin, DMD, District Dental Director at Benevis. “In addition to delivering care, we’re given the opportunity to explain the value of daily brushing and flossing teeth and the benefits of creating a healthy routine for children and their families going forward.”

Sharing Smiles Day is open to children up to age 18 and adults who do not have Medicaid or other forms of dental insurance. Leading markets like Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Massachusetts, Texas, Virginia, and more will participate. The available dental treatments that will be delivered at no cost include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care, with cleanings offered on a limited basis. A limited number of appointments are available, and Benevis strongly encourages families to register at www.SharingSmilesDay.com in advance of 18, 2025.

To learn more about the annual event, please watch our video.





About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve.





Benevis’ dental practices include Allington Dental & Braces, Cortland Dental & Braces, Creston Dental & Braces, Dorsett Dentistry & Braces, Elstar Dental & Braces, Franklin Dental & Braces, Goodland Dentistry & Braces, Jubilee Dental & Braces, Pine Dentistry & Braces, Pinova Dental & Braces, Pippin Dental & Braces, Porter Dental & Braces, Ruby Dental & Braces, Spencer Dental & Braces, Sunnybrook Dentistry & Braces, Sutton Dental & Braces, Taylor Dental & Braces, Topaz Dentistry & Braces, Youth Dentistry Georgia, and Kansas Youth Dental. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

Kay Blazar SVM PR for Benevis 401-490-9700 benevis@svmpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.