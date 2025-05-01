Cygnus Marketing Communications Earns SOC2 Type 2 Certification, Affirming Commitment to Data Security in Higher Ed Enrollment Marketing

Certification validates that Cygnus' controls are not only in place—they are working effectively to protect sensitive student and institutional data

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnus Marketing Communications, Inc. (“Cygnus”), a leader in performance marketing and enterprise technology solutions serving the higher education vertical, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC2 Type 2 certification, which applies to both Cygnus Education and VEGA, the company’s state-of-the-art AI-infused marketing intelligence system.

This rigorous independent audit marks a major milestone for Cygnus, which is the parent company of VEGA and Cygnus Education. The company built VEGA and Cygnus Education with security and transparency at their core, recognizing that the confidentiality, integrity, and privacy of institutional and student data are non-negotiable. By choosing to meet not just minimum expectations but the industry’s highest standards for data security, Cygnus has reaffirmed its role as a trusted partner in higher education.

“SOC2 Type 2 certification is about more than just compliance — it’s a real-time demonstration of our values and fundamentals,” said Marcelo S. Parravicini, Chairman & CEO of Cygnus Marketing Communications, Inc. “Institutions entrust us with highly sensitive data, and SOC2 Type 2 certification confirms that we have the infrastructure, policies, and culture to protect it. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to doing what’s right for the institutions and students we serve.”

SOC2 Type 2 is a recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The certification evaluates both the suitability of a company’s security controls and the operating effectiveness of those controls over time. It is widely regarded as a benchmark of trust for cloud-based service providers and data-driven technology companies. A successful SOC2 Type 2 audit supports enterprise growth by providing independent verification of an organization’s security posture.

Cygnus’ SOC2 Type 2 audit included four Trust Services Criteria — security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy — and reviewed how well Cygnus applied and maintained its controls across a full six-month lookback period. With a flawless 100% pass rate and no findings in the final report , the certification affirms that the company not only has the right security controls in place, but that those controls are operating effectively over time.

In its audit, Cygnus dedicated significant time to documenting and implementing policies and aligning practices with SOC2 Type 2’s rigorous framework. Approximately 102 controls, spanning technical, administrative, and physical safeguards, were reviewed and modified. The process involved cross-functional collaboration, with every team, from engineering to HR, playing a role in achieving compliance.

Unlike Type 1 reports, which focus on the presence of controls at a specific point in time, Cygnus’ Type 2 audit reviewed how well the company applied and maintained its controls across a six-month lookback period. The decision to include four Trust Services Criteria in the audit — the standard requirement is for only one — further demonstrates Cygnus’ commitment to exceeding industry standards and expectations.

“Our success with the SOC2 Type 2 audit reflects the incredible diligence and cross-team collaboration at Cygnus,” said Daniel T. Rehn, Chief Information Officer of Cygnus Marketing Communications Inc. “We weren’t just aiming for compliance—we were aiming for excellence. From secure engineering practices to employee training and HR policy, every part of our organization contributed to ensuring that our solutions meet the highest standards of data protection and system integrity.”

Learn more about the company’s security protocols by visiting the VEGA Trust Center: https://trust.vegaforeducation.com/ .

