Community Involvement Highlights May 14 Meeting with Members of the Congressional Family Business Caucus

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family-Owned Business Leaders Share Importance of Family Businesses Supporting Local Communities, Charities with House Members; Frank Luntz Gives Insights on Changing Political Landscape Affecting Family-owned Businesses, Family OfficesThe second of three meetings this year with Members of the bipartisan Congressional Family Business Caucus will focus on the importance of community involvement and charitable giving by family-owned businesses.The May 14 morning meeting inside the Capitol Building’s Visitor Center will have multiple family business and family office executives from around the country presenting on the critical role family-owned businesses play in supporting local charities and organizations within their business areas.The Capitol Hill meeting begins at 7:30AM with attendees visiting House Members and their staff in the afternoon.The May 14 meeting kicks off with Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group, organizers of the meeting. The meeting will also feature Bobby Stover, EY Americas Family Business and Family Office Leader.Stover will present the “Five Common Tax Approaches for Entrepreneurs Seeking Growth.” In addition, attendees will see results from Family Enterprise USA Annual Family Business Survey of Family Businesses, presented by Family Enterprise USA’s Director of Engagement, John Gugliada.Later in the meeting, Russ Sullivan and Mark Warren of the law and government relations firm, Brownstein, will highlight key individuals in the new administration, while Caren Street and Michael Hawthorne, of Squire Patton Boggs, another top Washington, D.C., law and government relations firm, will discuss how best to engage Members of Congress on the issues important to family-owned businesses. Presentations from family-owned business leaders will emphasize their community and charitable support.Also presenting will be communications expert Dr. Frank Luntz, who will talk about the changing political landscape and climate in Washington, D.C., and in the nation.In March, the first meeting with members of the Congressional Family Business Caucus featured seven House members who spoke with or greeted the attendees. The House members were Reps. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN), Carol Miller (R-WV), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Stacey Plaskett (D-VI), Brad Schneider, (D-IL), Brad Sherman, (D-CA), Rep., and Pete Stauber (R-MN). The second meeting is expected to have a similar turnout of House Members.“These meetings are critical in educating House members on the power of family-owned businesses in our country,” said Pat Soldano. “We expect to see a similar large turnout of House members as we saw in our last meeting,” Soldano said. “It’s important that Members of Congress understand the vital role family businesses play in helping their communities, and their constituents, with such initiatives as recreation, training, and food programs.”For more information on the meeting with Members of the Congressional Family Business Caucus, go to: www.familyenterpriseusa.com About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.

