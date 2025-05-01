Truly Hard Seltzer Rolls Out New 8% Alc. Unruly Lemonade with a “Lemonade Stand-Up"

Brand Brings Billy Eichner Back to the Streets of NYC to Give Fans a First Taste of Truly Unruly Lemonade Hard Seltzer

BOSTON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pucker up lemonade fans, things are about to get unruly! In anticipation of summer, Truly Hard Seltzer is dropping its latest innovation: all-new Truly Unruly 8% Lemonade Hard Seltzer. This zesty new offering takes everyone's favorite refreshing summertime drink – lemonade – and supercharges it with a kick of 8% alcohol by volume (“ABV”)*. It’s lemonade let loose! Truly even let actor, comedian and writer, Billy Eichner, loose on the streets of New York to spread the word about its newest release.

Available nationwide year-round, Truly Unruly Lemonade is rolling out now in four leveled-up lemonade flavors. Each flavor packs a punch of flavor and good times with tart refreshment and an impressive 8% ABV. Bumpin’ Blue Razz, “OG” Original, Punched-Up Pineapple, and Wild Pink are available in 12-pack 12-ounce can Truly Unruly Lemonade Mix Packs. Perfect to turn up any summer occasion, Bumpin’ Blue Razz is also available in 24-ounce single serve cans in select locations.

Billy Eichner Delivers Laughs and Lemonade at the Truly Unruly Lemonade Stand-Up

Truly partnered with unapologetic comedian and actor Billy Eichner – and inimitable NYC icon Elena – to unleash their unruliest selves at the first-ever “Lemonade Stand-Up" with a surprise comedy performance from an actual lemonade stand. Billy and Elena later took their show on the road with on-the-street-style questions and antics among unsuspecting New Yorkers.

Following the stunt, Billy invited fans to an exclusive launch party where drinkers got a first taste of the new Truly Unruly Lemonade, on Billy, of course.

"Truly Unruly Lemonade and I are a perfect match” said actor, comedian and writer Billy Eichner. “We're both a little sweet, a little tart, and we pack a punch! Together, we’re guaranteed a good time.”

Fans who missed Billy (and Elena) back on the streets with Truly Hard Seltzer can grab their own Truly Unruly Lemonade to enjoy at home or at the bar and watch the fun unfold HERE.

“Like Billy, Truly Unruly Lemonade plays by its own rules. We’ve flipped the traditional lemonade stand on its head by creating an audaciously adult version with the ‘Lemonade Stand-Up.’ It's nostalgic and familiar, yet boldly rebellious, delivering the classic refreshment you remember with a twist,” said Matt Withington, Truly Hard Seltzer’s senior director of marketing.

Truly Hits a High Note with High ABV Innovation

Truly Unruly was first introduced in 2024 to bring Truly fans something that didn't exist in the market: a high ABV hard seltzer that drinks light and parties hard. Today, Truly Unruly is the #1 hard seltzer dollar driver of the last year1.

“Truly has led the way in hard seltzer innovation since 2016. We know that drinkers are looking toward high ABV and single serve flavors 2, so we are making lemonade out of an ever-evolving category with our latest release,” added Withington. "The all-new Truly Unruly Lemonade aims to give Unruly fans an unexpected twist on a summertime classic that is guaranteed to turn up drinking occasions.”

About Truly

An original hard seltzer, Truly has paved the way for an entire category since 2016 as the most innovative “beyond beer” experience. The brand continues to keep its finger on the tab of what drinkers want: a great-tasting, sessionable alcoholic beverage without the fuss. Truly is all about keeping it light in how we show up in our drinkers’ lives. That's why Truly has something for everyone with lightly flavored styles at our core (Berry, Citrus, and Party packs), plus bolder flavor mix packs (Lemonade, Margarita-Style, and Punch), and culturally- and seasonally-relevant limited releases. In 2024, Truly introduced Truly Unruly, a high ABV hard seltzer that actually tastes good. To learn more, visit trulyhardseltzer.com, follow Truly on social media, or experience Truly for yourself at its home of innovation in Downtown Los Angeles at Truly L.A.

About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

