Movellus Debuts Industry-First On-Die Power Delivery Network Analyzer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movellus today announced the industry’s first on-chip sensor for power delivery network (PDN) characterization and monitoring. Power integrity is vital to the performance and efficiency of any system-on-chip (SoC). However, the industry has very limited visibility into the behavior of on-chip PDNs, which can result in voltage over-margining (compromising both power and performance), missed performance targets, and higher DPPM rates. And as the industry evolves to larger SoCs, stacked die, and chiplets, the problem is further magnified, making PDN visibility even more critical to overall system performance and energy efficiency. PDN IQ enables improvements in power, performance, and uptime for advanced semiconductors by providing PDN visibility across the entire silicon lifecycle from bench characterization and production test to in-field monitoring.

“Robust PDN operation is required to ensure the functionality and performance of high end SoCs. Today, the industry relies on a variety of black-box techniques to evaluate these critical networks, but these approaches are becoming less effective in the face of ever larger devices, advanced packaging, and severe power swings in workloads,” said Ranganathan “Suds” Sudhakar, Chief Development Officer at d-Matrix. “Having direct visibility of PDN efficacy, anywhere on chip, is a compelling mechanism to optimize the power-performance characteristics of large SoCs and will be a game changer for the industry.”

“The insatiable demand for greater bandwidth in AI accelerators continues to expand the quantity of processor and memory chiplets integrated within a single device. As disparate semiconductors are knitted together with advanced packaging technologies, such as Deca’s M-Series fan-out, optimized power delivery is an inherent challenge,” commented Tim Olson, CEO of Deca Technologies, “The introduction of this exciting new in-situ power delivery network telemetry from Movellus gives customers a breakthrough capability to optimize voltage-frequency points to maximize performance while improving system quality & reliability.”

Aeonic Insight PDN IQ delivers high-speed, transistor-level voltage telemetry combined with sophisticated trigger and trace capabilities, and advanced statistics that deliver value throughout the entire silicon lifecycle. Some of the use cases include:

Refining voltage-frequency curves during characterization

Observing on-die PDN behavior under high stress workloads on the bench & in field

Improve screening accuracy to reduce DPPM rates in production

Improving fleet uptime by continuously monitoring PDN behavior and flagging anomalies

“SoCs are growing exponentially in complexity, especially for the datacenter and AI segments. Design teams need to turn over every rock in their designs to optimize for power and performance, and this includes the power delivery network,” said Rich Wawrzyniak, Principal Analyst at SHD Group. “Movellus is arming its customers with the visibility and telemetry required to optimize SoC power with their new on-die PDN analyzer IP.”

Aeonic Insight™ PDN IQ can also integrate with third-party analytics platforms, offering even greater flexibility. Silicon teams can feed telemetry data from the trace buffer and other registers available in the IP into an analytics stack to gain deeper insights into PDN behavior, further enhancing design and deployment strategies.

Movellus continues to advance high-performance silicon through feature-rich IP. The Aeonic™ Digital IP platform has been integrated by multiple customers across various process nodes, with applications ranging from performance-centric cloud datacenter compute and AI offerings to ultra-low power edge AI devices. This latest milestone enables advanced on-die observability for power delivery networks, ensuring maximum power efficiency for cutting-edge SoCs, AI accelerators, and processors. Learn more about this latest milestone at movellus.com/aeonic-insight-pdn-iq.

