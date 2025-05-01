HeartSciences Announces Launch of MyoVista Insights™ Platform and Related Early Adopter Program

Southlake, TX, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) ("HeartSciences" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease, announced today that it has launched the MyoVista InsightsTM platform and related early adopter program for select reference sites.

MyoVista Insights is a cloud-native next-generation ECG Management System designed to enhance both clinical decision-making and healthcare IT efficiency. It will integrate company developed and third-party AI-ECG algorithms as part of future releases and the current platform offers a robust set of features that streamline ECG workflows and reduce costs for healthcare providers.

“I like it… You had me at hello, but you really, you REALLY, had me with the comparisons. That is just outstanding!”

— Dr. Matt Fay, Clinical Director of Cardiology, Westcliffe Health Innovations, U.K.

MyoVista Insights is the first vendor-agnostic ECG management platform designed to run AI-ECG algorithm models from multiple development partners. It features a unique prioritization system and incorporates a standardized ECG reporting protocol which provides a structured and consistent approach to ECG interpretation. Additionally, it includes display protocols specifically designed to enable patient-centric longitudinal comparisons and help track disease progression over time.

“Extremely user-friendly, even for someone who struggles with technology!”

— Chrissy Davis, Nurse Practitioner and owner Embody Health Texas

MyoVista Insights ensures intuitive workflows and enhanced user experience and is built to meet the needs of both clinicians and healthcare IT professionals. For clinicians, MyoVista Insights offers enhanced ECG usability, a patient-centric design, and improved workflow efficiency. MyoVista Insights will significantly increase the clinical value of ECGs by hosting a suite of AI-ECG algorithms in future releases that assist in identifying patients earlier that need further cardiac testing. For healthcare IT teams, it delivers advanced cybersecurity at a reduced total cost of ownership. MyoVista Insights is built on a secure and modern AWS technology stack that meets the highest data security and compliance standards. With a pay-as-you-go model, MyoVista Insights eliminates many costs associated with legacy ECG Management Systems significantly lowering costs to implement, manage and store ECG records.

“We are grateful to all the U.S and international healthcare organizations and professionals that have provided considerable input in the development of MyoVista Insights. It has been designed to radically upgrade ECG management systems and provide wide ranging access to AI-ECG. Feedback has been nothing short of phenomenal and we look forward to working with institutions as part of our early adopter program,” commented Andrew Simpson CEO.

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical utility. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company's objective is to improve healthcare by making it a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences has one of the largest libraries of AI-ECG algorithms and intends to provide these AI-ECG algorithms on a device agnostic cloud-based solution as well as a low-cost ECG hardware platform. Working with clinical experts, HeartSciences ensures that all solutions are designed to work within existing clinical care pathways, making it easier for clinicians to use AI-ECG technology to improve their patient's care and lead to better outcomes. HeartSciences' first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG™, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences' beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 29, 2024, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on September 12, 2024, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on December 16, 2024, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 13, 2024 and in HeartSciences' other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

