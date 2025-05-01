Battery Tender Launches Charge N Start Lineup, a Powerful All-in-One Solution for Charging and Jump-Starting

The foremost provider of battery charging solutions expands its range to include Charge N Start, a two-in-one battery charger and jump starter, offering reliable, portable power for automotive, powersports and marine enthusiasts

DELAND, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Tender by Deltran, a leading brand in battery chargers and jump starters, today announces the launch of its new Charge N Start line, a cutting-edge suite of two-in-one battery chargers and jump starters. With three models featuring smart charging technology and robust jump-starting power, the Charge N Start series ensures versatility for car owners, powersports enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers alike.

A dead battery can turn a routine day into an unexpected hassle, whether it strands a commuter in a parking lot, delays an off-road ride or interrupts a road trip. Traditional jumper cables require another vehicle, and portable jump starters, while effective, can't maintain battery levels. By combining a jump starter with a smart charger and maintainer in one device, Charge N Start eliminates battery anxiety, helps prepare motorists for roadside emergencies and keeps batteries in top condition, leading to longer battery life.

“At Battery Tender, we understand that our customers rely on their vehicles for adventures, work and everyday convenience,” said Michael Prelec, CEO of Deltran, parent company of Battery Tender. “The Charge N Start lineup is more than a jump starter and charging solution, it’s a game changer in battery maintenance. Whether you’re an everyday motorist, commuter, avid mariner, powersport enthusiast or weekend rider, having a single device that not only gets you back on the road but also protects and maintains your battery’s health over time is invaluable.”

Charge N Start 4120 leads the lineup, featuring a 4 AMP charger and a 1200 AMP jump starter intended for most vehicles including cars, boats, SUVs and powersport vehicles. For powersport vehicles like motorcycles, personal watercraft and ATVs, riders can count on Charge N Start 1110 and 1120 models. These 12V, 1 AMP solutions provide peace of mind, so riders are always ready, whether they're taking their bike for a cruise or heading out for an off-road adventure.



Charge N Start details:

Charge N Start 1100 ($129.95) – A 12V, 1 AMP charger and 1000 AMP jump starter for powersports vehicles such as motorcycles, personal watercraft, ATVs and UTVs, capable of jump-starting up to V8 engines.

($129.95) – A for powersports vehicles such as motorcycles, personal watercraft, ATVs and UTVs, capable of jump-starting up to V8 engines. Charge N Start 1120 ($139.95) – An enhanced version of the 1100, designed for the same vehicle types but with improved durability and reliability.

($139.95) – An enhanced version of the 1100, designed for the same vehicle types but with improved durability and reliability. Charge N Start 4120 ($169.95) – A 12V, 4 AMP charger with a 1200 AMP jump starter, ideal for cars, trucks, boats, SUVs and powersports vehicles.



Charge N Start is compatible with standard (sealed or flooded lead acid), AGM, GEL and lithium batteries, supporting a wide range of vehicles. When connected, it automatically switches from charging the car battery to the jump starter once the car battery is fully charged, ensuring it’s ready without manual input. Built with spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection to ensure safe use, motorists can easily operate Charge N Start worry-free. The portable design and carrying case also make it easy to store and transport. Additional accessories include smart alligator clips, a 6-foot AC input and DC output cable and an alligator clip and ring terminal cable combo with a 7.5 AMP fuse.

Charge N Start is available on BatteryTender.com, Amazon and will be coming to Lowe's Home Improvement nationwide in June. For more information on Charge N Start models and the full range of battery management solutions from Battery Tender, visit BatteryTender.com .

About Battery Tender®

Battery Tender® is a leading force in the power management and battery industry, dedicated to crafting cutting-edge charging and maintenance solutions. With a rich legacy spanning over 35 years, our brand has garnered unwavering trust from customers worldwide, owing to our steadfast commitment to performance and unmatched product reliability. For more information, visit BatteryTender.com and follow @BatteryTender on social.

About Deltran, Parent Company of Battery Tender®

Deltran is proud of where they started in 1965. As a third-generation family-owned and operated business, Deltran is committed to developing dependable quality products, providing exemplary customer service, and maintaining the trust of their brand. As stewards of the Battery Tender® brand, they have the great privilege of managing and building a consistent and strong identity for one of America’s leading battery maintenance solution manufacturers.

