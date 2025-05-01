Greenlight Re Announces Appointment of Martin Vezina as Head of Underwriting Analytics

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE), today announced the appointment of Martin Vezina as Head of Underwriting Analytics with immediate effect. In this capacity, Vezina will play a pivotal role in overseeing Greenlight Re’s underwriting analytics and pricing function and will be based out of the Company’s headquarters in Grand Cayman.

“I am excited to join Greenlight Re and look forward to the continued enhancement of the Company’s underwriting platform. Through my prior collaboration with various members of the Greenlight Re team, I have come to recognize the value in the Company’s combination of technical expertise and deep industry knowledge,” said Vezina.

Tom Curnock, Group Chief Underwriting Officer, said, “Martin brings over 30 years of experience in reinsurance, with a diverse background in underwriting and pricing functions. Martin will play a pivotal role advancing the use of analytics to inform underwriting decisions and aid in shaping our strategic direction. With his extensive experience in the Property Catastrophe and Insurance-Linked Securities space, we are fortunate to welcome such a high caliber addition to our team.”

About Martin Vezina

Vezina has held various senior underwriting positions at Allianz, New Ocean Capital, AQR Re, and Markel (previously Alterra/Harbor Point Re/Chubb Re). He also held actuarial roles at American Re and Overseas Partners Re early on. Vezina holds a Bachelor of Science. in actuarial science from Laval University and holds the professional designations: Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society, Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter, Associate in Reinsurance, and Certified Catastrophe Risk Analyst. Vezina’s appointment at Greenlight Re is subject to applicable immigration approvals.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (www.greenlightre.com) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. In 2018, the company launched its Greenlight Re Innovations unit, which supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

