LeaseCrunch to Share Lease Accounting Compliance and Automation Strategies at Key Industry Conferences

MILWAUKEE, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading provider of software solutions that empower CPA firms and their clients, today announced its participation in a series of accounting industry conferences this spring.

LeaseCrunch experts will offer insights on navigating evolving standards, simplifying compliance and reducing manual effort through automation:

BDO Alliance USA Evolve 2025 | May 5–7 | Las Vegas, NV

Exhibiting as a silver sponsor in booth 200.

Aprio Firm Alliance Annual Summit | May 27–30 | Orlando, FL

Supporting sponsor and proud partner of the Aprio Firm Alliance Affiliate Relationship Program.

Moore North America 2025 Conference | May 28–30 | Austin, TX

Attending as a strategic partner.

AGN North America Regional Conference | June 1–4 | Toronto, ON

Gold sponsor, exhibiting in booth 307.

LEA Global 2025 North American Regional | June 1–4 | Nashville, TN

Supporting sponsor.

AICPA Engage 2025 | June 9–12 | Las Vegas, NV

Exhibiting in booth 703.

“As the accounting landscape evolves and technology adoption accelerates, firms are rethinking how they work,” says Megan Krajnik, chief marketing officer at LeaseCrunch. “These events are a valuable opportunity to connect with CPA firms, exchange ideas and explore how the right tools and strategies can help firms work efficiently and deliver greater value to their clients.”

To learn more about LeaseCrunch, click here .

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch provides intuitive software that helps CPA firms and companies automate lease accounting compliance with ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16 and enables seamless financial data collection and analysis. Trusted by over 750 CPA firms and 27,000 companies, LeaseCrunch delivers solutions that reduce manual effort and enhance efficiency. By streamlining lease accounting compliance and financial data extraction, we empower firms to focus on delivering strategic value to clients, improving accuracy and driving smarter business decisions.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for LeaseCrunch

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

