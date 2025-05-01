LPL Financial Welcomes Barlow Capital Advisors

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor R. Brennan Barlow, AAMS™, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He reported serving approximately $250 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Raymond James.

Based just outside of Dallas in Flower Mound, Texas, Barlow is a second-generation financial advisor who founded Barlow Capital Advisors in 2009. After a decade working in the financial services industry, Barlow wanted to create a family-owned and operated independent practice to serve his community. Supported by Senior Client Service Associate Keri Alanis and Client Service Associate Amanda Barlow — Brennan’s wife — Barlow takes a holistic approach to offering wealth management advice and strategy to his clients.

“I believe in the ‘Three P’s’: Protect your wealth, preserve your lifestyle and prevent surprises in retirement,” Barlow said. “To that end, I take the time to educate my clients on the wealth management process and then work alongside them to ensure our strategies are consistently angled toward their ideal financial outcome.”

Looking for more autonomy and the flexibility to run and grow his business, the Barlow Capital Advisors team turned to LPL Financial.

“LPL offers unmatched flexibility and service options that will allow me to enhance my current practice and provide an elevated client experience,” Barlow said. “By partnering with LPL, I am confident I can build my business the way I envision and in a way that exceeds my clients’ expectations.”

Scott Posner, LPL Managing Director, Business Development, said, “We welcome Brennan, Keri and Amanda to LPL and wish them success on this next chapter of their business. At LPL, we understand that advisors are looking for sophisticated capabilities and the autonomy to build and grow their practice according to their vision. We look forward to supporting Barlow Capital Advisors for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to — run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Barlow Capital Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

