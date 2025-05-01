Talking About Mental Health: Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein and Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Encourage Open Conversations During Mental Health Awareness Month

New York, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the public television show Healthy Minds, is encouraging open, stigma-free conversations about mental health—conversations that can change or even save lives. With millions of people facing mental health challenges each year, knowing how to talk to someone who may be struggling is more important than ever.

“Talking about mental health doesn’t require perfect words—it just requires compassion,” said Dr. Borenstein. “When we speak openly and without stigma, we help create a culture where it’s okay to ask for help. If you saw a friend with a broken arm, you wouldn’t hesitate to ask how they’re doing. But if that same friend seemed withdrawn, sad, or anxious—would you say anything? We need to treat mental health with the same care and concern as physical health.”

Dr. Borenstein offers the following guidance to help people approach mental health conversations with compassion and confidence:

Choose the Right Time and Place: Find a quiet, private setting and avoid emotionally charged moments.



Speak from the Heart: Express concern with nonjudgmental language. Simple phrases like “I’m here for you” can go a long way.

Listen Without Judgment: Sometimes, the best support is simply listening and validating the person’s experience.

Encourage, Don’t Pressure: Gently suggest talking to a mental health professional if appropriate, but respect their readiness.

Share Trusted Resources: Provide information on mental health professionals, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or peer support groups.

Stay Connected: One conversation may not be enough. Keep checking in to through small gestures, such as texting or inviting them for coffee, to show ongoing support.

Later this year, the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation will premiere the 10th anniversary season of Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, its Emmy® nominated public television series. The program features in-depth conversations with leading experts and individuals living with mental illness, highlighting the latest advances in research along with stories of hope and recovery.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $462 million to fund more than 5,600 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants.

