CloudBolt Software Announces Rod Squires as New CEO

Seasoned growth leader brings 25+ years of expertise to drive the next phase of strategic growth for leading innovator in cloud ROI optimization

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software, The Cloud ROI Company™ and a recognized leader in cloud financial management, automation, and optimization, today announced Rod Squires as its new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Squires will build on the company’s solid foundation to further accelerate CloudBolt’s growth.

Squires is an experienced go-to-market executive with a 25-year track record in transforming, strengthening, and growing companies from early stage to $100M+ annual revenue, resulting in four exits, a $550M outcome, and an $11B market cap. He has particular expertise in DevOps, IoT, Analytics, Workflow Automation, and Application Integration, with business models including Open Source, SaaS/Cloud and Enterprise Software. Most recently, Squires served as CEO of StormForge, a machine learning-based Kubernetes right-sizing and orchestration company, which was acquired by CloudBolt on March 31, 2025. Both StormForge and CloudBolt were—and CloudBolt remains—backed by the venture capital and private equity firm, Insight Partners.

Squires replaces Craig Hinkley as CloudBolt’s CEO. Hinkley is attributed with helping the company evolve its strategic direction and carve out its position as “The Cloud ROI Company,” focused on the intersection of cloud financial management and continuous optimization.

“We are grateful to Craig for his leadership and the strong foundation he built over the past two years, positioning CloudBolt for success. As the company moves into its next phase, we feel confident that Squires will build on that momentum,” said Thomas Krane, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “Rod’s proven track record of accelerating growth, driving innovation, and leveraging AI/ML to differentiate and scale—along with his experience establishing effective product-led growth strategies—will help CloudBolt expand its traction in the market.”

Squires has a reputation for guiding companies with urgency and purpose in their go-to market. He looks forward to helping CloudBolt further expand AI/ML capabilities to provide even greater value for customers, while extending its lead over traditional and emerging competitors.

“I’m honored and excited to step into the CEO role at CloudBolt as we enter this next chapter of growth,” said Squires. “With the expanded capabilities gained through the acquisition, CloudBolt's potential—and its differentiation in the FinOps market—has never been stronger. Our focus now is on executing at the highest level for our customers and partners, and I’m committed to delivering on that promise.”

CloudBolt has experienced significant growth and success, cementing its leadership in cloud financial management and the Augmented FinOps movement. In 2024, CloudBolt launched its next-generation FinOps Platform, forged key partnerships, and earned major accolades, including InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year Award for Cloud Cost Management. CloudBolt has expanded its reach into private cloud, Kubernetes, and PaaS environments with its growing ecosystem of partners and its technical alliance program, redefining how organizations maximize cloud ROI and setting the pace for the future of intelligent cloud cost management and continuous optimization.

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt Software is the Cloud ROI Company™, empowering enterprises to optimize cloud investments and maximize value across the full technology stack—spanning public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Following its recent acquisition of StormForge, CloudBolt now unites industry-leading FinOps capabilities, cloud orchestration, and advanced Kubernetes optimization, delivering the most comprehensive platform for intelligent, ML-driven cloud cost optimization. This powerful combination helps organizations continuously reduce waste, increase efficiency, and close the critical insight-to-action gap across all layers of their infrastructure. Recognized as InfoWorld’s Cloud Cost Management Technology of the Year, CloudBolt enables technology, finance, and platform teams to align around actionable insights, driving performance and ROI at scale. Learn more at www.cloudbolt.io.

