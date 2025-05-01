Varonis Recognized for Innovation in Data Security by Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2025

The industry leader’s Data Security Platform and Managed Data Detection and Response service won awards in four categories for excellence in data security, cloud security, and DSPM

MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE 2025 – Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, today proudly announced it received four Global Infosec Awards during the RSA Conference 2025.

Varonis won the Innovative Service award for its Managed Data Detection and Response. The Varonis Data Security Platform received the Editor’s Choice for Cloud Security, the Market Innovator award for Data-Centric Security, and the Market Innovator award for Data Security Posture Management.

The panel of judges recognized Varonis for finding, fixing, and alerting to threats to data across IaaS, SaaS, and hybrid environments with game-changing automation. The Varonis Data Security Platform stood apart for helping organizations protect data and reduce risk in the AI age.

“Other solutions surface problems that IT and security teams are left to fix,” said Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci. “Varonis goes beyond finding issues — we solve them with automation. We’re helping customers avoid breaches and fines, all while easing the workloads of stretched-thin security teams. We’re thrilled to be recognized with four 2025 Global InfoSec Awards for our world-class architecture, innovation with automation and AI, and end-to-end coverage.”

“Varonis embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a valuable solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

