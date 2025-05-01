Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

COLUMBIA, Md., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced its co-chief executive officers, Steve Vintz and Mark Thurmond, will attend the J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. Thurmond will also attend the DA Davidson Consumer & Technology Conference.

Details for each event are as follows:

The 53rd J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

May 15, 2025

The First Annual DA Davidson Consumer & Technology Conference

June 10, 2025

For more information, visit https://investors.tenable.com/ .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

