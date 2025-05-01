Submit Release
New skills training program prepares young Canadians for careers in energy

CALGARY, Alberta, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- geoLOGIC is launching an innovative training program to prepare young Canadians for a career in the energy industry.

The Sustainability in Energy Micro-Credential® for Students addresses vital topics such as climate change, energy security, environmental sustainability, and Indigenous reconciliation.

The free 35-hour online program is geared to university, college and polytechnic students in Canada as well as recent graduates. The micro-credential covers a wide range of issues that are important to the energy sector. These include emissions reduction technologies, water management, environmental reporting standards, and Indigenous investment and partnership agreements.

“Canada’s energy sector is continuously evolving and offers excellent career opportunities across several provinces,” said program director Bemal Mehta, geoLOGIC’s Managing Director, Energy Intelligence. “The micro-credential provides vital new skills that can support learners on their career journey.”

The program is sponsored by Pathways Alliance. Pathways Alliance represents six of Canada’s largest oil sands producers working together to provide energy the world needs while advancing environmental innovation. 

For more information on the program and to apply:

geoLOGIC provides premium quality energy data, analytics, software, news and training solutions. The company is headquartered in Calgary with teams in London and Houston.


