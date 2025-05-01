OneIsAll Offers BeachLife Festivalgoers Stress-Free Pet Care Solutions

OneIsAll’s automated feeders and fountains offer a stress-free way to care for pets while you're out enjoying the music.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the music kicks off at BeachLife Festival 2025, pet parents can relax knowing their furry companions are in good hands—even if they’re not at home. OneIsAll, a company known for its smart pet care solutions, is spotlighting its automatic feeders and water fountains designed to support your pets’ needs while you enjoy the festival.With built-in timers and continuous water flow systems, OneIsAll’s devices offer pet owners a simple way to ensure their animals are well-fed and hydrated throughout the day. The result? Less stress, fewer check-ins, and more freedom to enjoy the music, sunshine, and good vibes without distractions.Featured Pet Care Tools:· Smart Automatic Feeder – This digital feeder allows pet owners to program meal times and portion sizes, helping to keep pets on schedule even when their humans are away. The large-capacity hopper makes it ideal for single-day outings or full weekends.· Continuous-Flow Water Fountain – A quiet, filtered water system that promotes healthy hydration for pets with a steady stream of clean water. Its thoughtful design encourages regular drinking and fits seamlessly into any home.“We know how much people love their pets and how important it is to know they’re safe, fed, and happy while you’re away,” says Terry Zhang, Founder and CEO of OneIsAll. “Our automatic feeders and fountains give pet owners the freedom to fully enjoy events like BeachLife Festival without a second thought.”Why It Works for Festivalgoers:· Peace of mind with scheduled meals delivered consistently· Ongoing hydration from a clean, circulating water source· Low-maintenance design that supports busy lifestyles· Reliable, proven tech trusted by pet owners worldwideWhether you're chasing live sets at the main stage or catching a beachside sunset, OneIsAll helps pet owners stay present in the moment—knowing their pets are well cared for at home.About OneIsAllOneIsAll is on a mission to Transform How You Pet, blending innovation with everyday practicality to improve the lives of pets and their people. From grooming tools to smart feeding systems, the brand designs products that support pet wellness while making life easier for pet parents. Learn more at www.OneIsAll.com or follow @oneisallglobal on Instagram and Facebook.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about OneIsAll and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

