Prevent Home Electrical Hazards with These Expert Safety Tips

WACO, Texas, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Electric®, a Neighborly® company, is helping homeowners prioritize home safety for National Electrical Safety Month in May by raising awareness for homeowners with practical advice to reduce electrical hazards and enhance home safety. With an estimated 50,000 electrical fires occurring annually in the U.S., many of these incidents can be prevented through awareness and proactive improvements.

“Home safety starts with awareness, but it’s sustained through action,” said Joel Worthington, president of Mr. Electric, a Neighborly company. “From installing hardwired smoke detectors to upgrading outdated wiring and panels, there are smart electrical improvements homeowners can make to protect their families and property for years to come.”

Where Homeowners Can Start

Conducting regular electrical safety checks is key to ensuring long-term performance, safety, and efficiency. Mr. Electric recommends the following steps:

Test GFCI outlets monthly : Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCIs) are critical in moisture-prone areas such as kitchens, bathrooms, and outdoor spaces. Monthly testing helps ensure they’re working correctly to prevent shocks and other risks.

: Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCIs) are critical in moisture-prone areas such as kitchens, bathrooms, and outdoor spaces. Monthly testing helps ensure they’re working correctly to prevent shocks and other risks. Clearly label electrical panels: Accurate labeling helps both electricians and household members act quickly and safely in an emergency.

Accurate labeling helps both electricians and household members act quickly and safely in an emergency. Check smoke and carbon detectors: Test monthly, replace batteries annually, and replace the units every 10 years to ensure reliable operation.



Prevent Power Surges and Circuit Overloads

Anytime a circuit trips, it can cause a sudden surge or drop in voltage across the entire electrical system — not just on the one overloaded circuit. These quick shifts in power can damage electronics, appliances, and even your home's wiring over time.

To help prevent these issues, Mr. Electric recommends:

Avoid using several large appliances (like air fryers, microwaves, and toasters) on the same outlet or kitchen area at once.

Spread out your electrical use across different outlets and rooms, especially where you have a lot of devices, such as home offices or entertainment centers.

Consider Home Electrical Upgrades

As homes become more reliant on technology, electrical systems must evolve to keep up. The following upgrades can significantly improve safety and functionality:

Upgrade outdated electrical panels: Replacing 100-amp panel or outdated fuse box with a modern 200-amp panel supports today’s energy demands more safely and reliably.

Replacing 100-amp panel or outdated fuse box with a modern 200-amp panel supports today’s energy demands more safely and reliably. Install whole-home surge protection: These systems safeguard appliances and electronics from sudden power surges.

These systems safeguard appliances and electronics from sudden power surges. Add smart home technology: Installing smart switches, outlets and lighting controls can enhance energy efficiency, convenience and remote monitoring.

Installing smart switches, outlets and lighting controls can enhance energy efficiency, convenience and remote monitoring. Install a dedicated EV charging station : A Level 2 EV charger provides faster, more efficient charging and should be professionally installed.

: A Level 2 EV charger provides faster, more efficient charging and should be professionally installed. Invest in a backup generator: A generator can provide power to HVAC systems, and refrigerators during outages.



To learn more, visit mrelectric.com/safety-month, or contact your local Mr. Electric with any electrical safety needs and concerns.

About Mr. Electric®:

Mr. Electric®, a Neighborly® company, is the leading electrical installation and repair company known for its consistent, superior service in the United States and Canada. Mr. Electric franchisees provide electrical services to residential and commercial customers at more than 200 locations worldwide. Established in 1994, Mr. Electric is part of Neighborly, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, Neighborly connects consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 18 service categories. For more information about Mr. Electric, visit MrElectric.com.

Help prevent home electrical hazards by clearly labeling electrical panels

