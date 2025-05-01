DRYWORLD and City Futsal Announce Partnership Incorporating Ronaldinho Brand Across Premier Texas Facilities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC: IBGR) (the ‘Company’), a leading sportswear and performance brand, today announced a partnership with the leading North Texas-based futsal and soccer organization, City Futsal, that will incorporate the renowned Ronaldinho brand.

City Futsal, a family-run organization rooted in Dallas, provides high-performance training and competition space for over 13,000 athletes and 1,000 teams annually with established multiple state-of-the-art facilities in Dallas and The Colony, and is currently developing a $17 million multiplex in Keller, Texas.

This strategic collaboration will deliver premium Ronaldinho-branded uniforms, training wear, and athletic lifestyle products through a physical retail space in the facilities, enhancing the experience for youth and adult players alike. Additionally, athletes competing at City Futsal’s Dallas and The Colony locations will be outfitted in elite-quality apparel, combining DRYWORLD’s performance innovation with Ronaldinho’s iconic style.

“At DRYWORLD, we believe in aligning with organizations that are changing the game,” said Matt Weingart, Co-CEO at DRYWORLD. “City Futsal’s inclusive approach and unmatched dedication to player development makes this organization an optimal partner to showcase the Ronaldinho brand, a symbol of joy, skill, and global football culture.”

“At City Futsal, we are more than a facility, we are a community,” said Federico Mariel, Founder at City Futsal. “This partnership with DRYWORLD and Ronaldinho is a celebration of the game’s beauty, passion, and ability to bring people together. We’re proud to elevate the experience for every player who steps onto our courts.”

City Futsal hosts year-round youth futsal and 5v5 soccer leagues, adult 5v5 leagues, facility rentals, and special events, all designed to encourage passion for the game in a safe, welcoming environment. The addition of Ronaldinho’s globally recognized brand reinforces City Futsal’s commitment to pushing boundaries and promoting futsal and soccer across Texas and beyond.

“Futsal is where my creativity was born. It’s where I learned to love the ball, express myself, and feel free,” said Ronaldinho. “I’m proud to bring that same spirit to City Futsal and to connect with the next generation of players in a community that truly lives for the game.”

The first of a series of co-branded collaborations between City Futsal and Ronaldinho can be purchased here .

About City Futsal:

City Futsal mission is to create a positive and inclusive community for players of all ages and skill levels to experience the joy and excitement of futsal and soccer. We strive to provide the highest quality competition, facilities, and equipment to enhance the development and growth of our players.

ABOUT DRYWORLD:

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit http://www.dryworldshop.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current reasonable expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "should," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions we have made in light of our industry experience, perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this press release you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual operating and financial performance and cause our performance to differ materially from the performance anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect or change, our actual operating and financial performance may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual operating and financial performance to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise

