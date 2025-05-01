Four in 10 Consumers Now Expect Personalized Marketing Experiences

New TransUnion research highlights consumer expectations, trust issues and the path forward for personalized marketing

CHICAGO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly four in 10 U.S. consumers (39%) expect brands to personalize their online shopping experience with tailored interactions, product recommendations and marketing that align with individual preferences and behaviors. These findings and more from TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) latest consumer research provide guidance on how brands engage their audiences going forward.

"Effective personalization is a powerful tool for marketers,” said Matt Spiegel, EVP of TruAudience Growth Strategy, TransUnion. “When it works, personalization demonstrates to consumers that brands are listening and responding to their individual preferences, leading to higher engagement and stronger brand affinity."

The survey revealed several key trends that illustrate the growing importance of personalization in marketing. Nearly 40% of U.S. consumers also indicate that personalization makes them more likely to buy and increases their affinity for brands.

Balancing personalization and privacy

While consumers crave personalized experiences, they remain cautious about how their data is used. The survey found:

80% of U.S. consumers are concerned about sharing personal info

89% consider data privacy important when engaging online

Top concerns include identity theft (77%) and unwanted marketing (44%)



“In a world of short attention spans and one-shot impressions, personalization is how brands make meaningful connections,” Spiegel added. “But poor execution or a breach of trust can instantly disqualify a brand in the eyes of today’s consumers. This creates a paradox for marketers. They must deliver highly relevant, personalized content without crossing lines that violate consumer trust or data ethics.”

Audience clarity and data transparency

The findings highlight the need for marketers to reach their intended audiences while respecting their privacy.

“Personalization only works if you know where your audience is. TransUnion has invested in building a reliable data foundation that empowers our customers with real-time, data-driven insights to understand, reach, and impact their audience effectively,” Spiegel concluded.

