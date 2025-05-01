Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in Oppenheimer’s 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

TEJON RANCH, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC), (“Tejon” or the “Company”), a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, today announced that it will participate at Oppenheimer’s 20th Annual Growth Conference (virtual format) on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Tejon’s new President & CEO Matthew Walker is scheduled to present at 12 PM ET on May 6th. A webcast of the presentation, as well as a 90-day replay, will be available at the following webcast link: TRC Presentation. Additionally, a link will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co. is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness Company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield. For more information on the Company, please go to www.tejonranch.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Nicholas Ortiz

Tejon Ranch Co., Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

661-663-4212

nortiz@tejonranch.com

