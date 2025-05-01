Travel Technology Innovators Honored in 3rd Annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Travel Technology Companies and Solutions Around the World

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TravelTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout travel technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the results of the 3rd annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program aims to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of breakthrough technologies driving innovation and shaping the future of travel. This year’s program received thousands of nominations from more than 14 countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and impact of travel technology advancements.

Travel and tourism accounts for just over 10% of the global gross domestic product, and the rapid acceleration of advances in travel technology applications are transforming the industry. From self-service options and accommodation conveniences, to smart intuitive guidance and more, travel companies can leverage breakthrough technology to streamline operations, extend existing services to new customers and markets, or launch new business models to tap new revenue streams.

“As technology rapidly reshapes the travel landscape, companies that invest in digital innovation are positioning themselves to lead the next era of global travel,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, TravelTech Breakthrough Awards. “Our 2025 winners represent the best and brightest travel technology innovators around the world. By enriching and expanding the world of travel and hospitality, these breakthrough innovators exemplify an elite group of companies shaping the future of travel. The leaders recognized in this year’s program are building next-generation systems that elevate the travel experience – and we are thrilled to congratulate our esteemed 2025 TravelTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

The 2025 TravelTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Property Management System (PMS)

Hotel PMS of the Year: Stayntouch

Hotel Solution of the Year: ROH

Short-Term Rental PMS of the Year: Lodgify

Hotel PMS Company of the Year: Mews

Reservation Platforms

Online Booking Innovation of the Year: Cruisebound

Reservation Platform of the Year: Meetingmax

Overall Reservation Solution Provider of the Year: UrVenue

Revenue Management System (RMS)

RMS Platform of the Year: DIAMO

RMS Innovation of the Year: Cruise RMS, IDeaS Revenue Solutions

Airline Operations Management

Airline Operations Management Solution of the Year: Tata Consultancy Services

Business Travel

B2B Travel Platform of the Year: Spotnana

B2B Travel Innovation of the Year: Mission Zero, Zeno by Serko

Expense Management

Expense Management Platform of the Year: Emburse

Travel Analytics & Intelligence

Market Intelligence Solution of the Year: Aggregate Intelligence

Check-in Technology

Contactless Check-in Solution of the Year: Operto

Guest Experience and Engagement

Guest Experience Solution of the Year: SONIFI

Guest Engagement Solution of the Year: Canary Technologies

Guest Engagement Innovation of the Year: eviivo

Industry Leadership

AI-Based TravelTech Solution of the Yea: HBX Group

Overall TravelTech Solution of the Year: Refund Protect, Protect Group

Overall TravelTech Innovation of the Year: Booking.com For Business

About TravelTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in travel technology products, services, and companies around the world. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of travel technology companies and products in categories that include Property Management, Reservations Platforms, Airline Operations, Travel Analytics and more. For more information visit TravelTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

